At $100 off, the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a true bargain with up to 60 hours of battery life

Sennheiser is one of the leading companies in the audio segment, and you now have a sweet opportunity to score its top-of-the-line wireless headphones for much less than usual.

Both Amazon and Best Buy are offering a lovely $100 discount on the Sennheiser Momentum 4, letting you grab a pair for south of $280. That's a great deal considering these fellas usually go for around $380. On top of that, they are among the best wireless headphones money can buy right now, so not only will you save quite a sum, but you'll also rock premium, high-end headphones that bring a lot to the table.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: Save $100 at Best Buy!

$279 95
$379 95
$100 off (26%)
The high-end Sennheiser Momentum 4 are selling $100 off at Best Buy, bringing the price down to just under $280. These headphones deliver exceptional sound, have effective noise cancellation, and offer up to 60 hours of playtime on one charge. Act fast and save on a pair while you can!
Buy at BestBuy

Sennheiser Momentum 4: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (26%)
Alternatively, you can get a pair of Sennheiser Momentum 4 on Amazon, where the headphones are available at the same $100 discount. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Boasting a lightweight design with a padded headband and cushioned ear pads, these puppies will let you enjoy long listening sessions without experiencing ear fatigue. In addition, they deliver up to a whopping 56 hours of listening time with their ANC on and up to 60 hours with it off on a single charge, which is incredible battery life.

Speaking of ANC, their active noise cancellation is also top-notch, so you'll be able to enjoy your music without pesky noises ruining your experience. And oh boy, listening to music with these bad boys will definitely be an experience, as they deliver premium sound, which you can even fine-tune to your taste via the EQ in their Sennheiser Smart Control companion app.

So, yeah! With their great sound, effective ANC, premium design, and impressive battery life, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are worthy of your hard-earned cash, especially at $100 off. Don't wait—score a pair at a bargain price now while you still can!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
