At $100 off, the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a true bargain with up to 60 hours of battery life
Sennheiser is one of the leading companies in the audio segment, and you now have a sweet opportunity to score its top-of-the-line wireless headphones for much less than usual.
Both Amazon and Best Buy are offering a lovely $100 discount on the Sennheiser Momentum 4, letting you grab a pair for south of $280. That's a great deal considering these fellas usually go for around $380. On top of that, they are among the best wireless headphones money can buy right now, so not only will you save quite a sum, but you'll also rock premium, high-end headphones that bring a lot to the table.
Boasting a lightweight design with a padded headband and cushioned ear pads, these puppies will let you enjoy long listening sessions without experiencing ear fatigue. In addition, they deliver up to a whopping 56 hours of listening time with their ANC on and up to 60 hours with it off on a single charge, which is incredible battery life.
Speaking of ANC, their active noise cancellation is also top-notch, so you'll be able to enjoy your music without pesky noises ruining your experience. And oh boy, listening to music with these bad boys will definitely be an experience, as they deliver premium sound, which you can even fine-tune to your taste via the EQ in their Sennheiser Smart Control companion app.
So, yeah! With their great sound, effective ANC, premium design, and impressive battery life, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are worthy of your hard-earned cash, especially at $100 off. Don't wait—score a pair at a bargain price now while you still can!
