It's not too late to grab the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $110 off and enjoy 60 hours of playtime

A woman wearing a set of Sennheiser Momentum 4.
A few weeks ago we reported that the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 in black were discounted by $110 on Amazon. That was a pretty sweet deal, considering they rarely receive discounts larger than $100. Don't fret if you've missed our initial deal post, though, as it's not too late to score these fellas for $110 off.

That's right, fellow bargain hunter! The Sennheiser Momentum 4 can still be yours for just under $270, down from their hefty price of about $380. Just be sure to act fast and grab a pair as soon as possible since we don't know how much longer this awesome offer will still last.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: Now $110 OFF on Amazon!

$110 off (29%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $110 discount on the Sennheiser Momentum 4, bringing the price down to just under $270—a bargain for everything these flagship cans deliver. Act fast and grab a pair while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon


Right up there with the best headphones on the market, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are flagship cans through and through. Boasting exceptional sound out of the box, they let you enjoy your favorite tunes in the best way possible. Since everyone has their own unique taste in sound, you can also tailor them to fit yours via the EQ in the Sennheiser Smart Control companion app.

Not only that, but they also pack top-tier ANC, effectively blocking out pesky noises, all while the comfort design, featuring a slim frame, soft headband, and cushioned ear pads, allows you to listen to your songs for hours on end without ear fatigue.

Speaking of hours on end, these fellas deliver impressive battery life as well. With ANC enabled, they offer up to 56 hours of listening time on one charge. However, without ANC turned on, they deliver up to a whopping 60 hours of playback, which is just bonkers!

So, are the Sennheiser Momentum 4 worth it? Absolutely yes. With their top-quality sound, capable ANC, comfortable design, and insane battery life, they are worth every penny spent. Don't wait—get yours for $110 off now!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
