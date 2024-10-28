At 66% off, Sennheiser's top-quality MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are selling for just $94.99 and are a steal

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

As we already reported, Amazon is offering a bonkers 51% discount on the flagship Beats Studio Pro, making them a steal of a deal. However, if you prefer earbuds to headphones, we encourage you to snatch the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 while they are on sale at Woot.

The Amazon-owned retailer is selling them at a hefty 66% discount, slashing a whopping $185 off their price. With this markdown, you can snatch a pair for just $94.99, making this deal one you just can't pass up. You should act quickly and capitalize as soon as possible, as this is also a limited-time promo and might expire in the blink of an eye.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds: Now for just $94.99!

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are discounted by a whopping $185 and can be yours for just $94.99. The earbuds deliver top-quality sound and have capable ANC. They are a real steal at their current price, so act fast and save today!
$185 off (66%)
$94 99
$279 95
Buy at Woot

Save 51% on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 in Graphite

Alternatively, you can get a pair of Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 at a 51% discount on Amazon.
$143 off (51%)
Buy at Amazon

Being Sennheiser's former flagship earbuds, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 rank among the best earphones on the market. They sound incredible and even allow you to customize their audio through the EQ functionality in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. In addition, they offer capable ANC, so you'll enjoy an incredible listening experience without any pesky noises ruining it.

They are perfect for the gym as well, boasting an IPX4 water resistance rating. This means they can withstand water splashes from any angle. And with their awesome battery life, you can jam to your songs for up to 7 hours without the case and up to 28 hours with it.

Overall, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are a true bargain at their current price of $94.99. In fact, we don't think there are better earbuds at this price right now. That's why you should not waste any more time and just go ahead and snatch a pair with this unmissable Woot deal, while they are still so heavily discounted.
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

