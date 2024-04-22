For a limited time, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are 57% off at Woot and the earbuds your wallet desires

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

If you are in the market for new premium headphones, feel free to snag a set of Sennheiser Momentum 4 for 21% off their price on Amazon. However, if you prefer earbuds to headphones, and want to experience Sennheiser's sound, we suggest going for the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 instead.

Right now, the premium earbuds are on sale at a phenomenal $160 discount at Woot, cutting 57% off their usual price of $279.95. Yep, that's right! You can get a pair of great-sounding, Sennheiser-made earphones for just $119.99 if you take advantage of this deal! That said, you should definitely hurry up, as this is a limited-time offer and it'll be available for nine more days — at the time of writing — or while supplies last. And be sure that supplies won't last long at that crazy discount!

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 White: Now $160 OFF at Woot!

Get the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 at Woot and save $160 in the process. The earbuds deliver amazing sound, have top-tier ANC, and offer up to 28 hours of listening time. They also have an IPX4 water resistance rating, making them great for the gym. Don't waste time and snag a pair at a heavily discounted price now!
$160 off (57%)
$119 99
$279 95
Buy at Woot

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 White: Now $130 OFF on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can get a pair of Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 on Amazon, where these fellas are discounted by $130.
$130 off (46%)
Buy at Amazon


It's worth mentioning that Woot's price cut surpasses even the 46% markdown that Amazon currently offers on these great earphones, making Woot the best place to get a pair of new Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds right now.

We already said that the earphones pack awesome audio capabilities, but as everyone has their own sound preferences, you can easily tailor these earbuds to your liking via the EQ in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. Additionally, they have top-tier ANC, effectively silencing pesky noises and allowing you to enjoy your tunes in peace.

They also have good battery life, being capable of lasting up to 7 hours on their own. With their case, the earbuds deliver a total listening time of up to 28 hours. The good news is that these bad boys also come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, making them suitable for the gym.

In short, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are worth every penny, especially at their current price. They offer great sound, ANC, and battery life, and are an awesome choice for someone in the market for awesome-sounding earbuds that don't break the bank. So, act fast and secure your new top-notch earphones now!
