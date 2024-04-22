Up Next:
For a limited time, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are 57% off at Woot and the earbuds your wallet desires
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you are in the market for new premium headphones, feel free to snag a set of Sennheiser Momentum 4 for 21% off their price on Amazon. However, if you prefer earbuds to headphones, and want to experience Sennheiser's sound, we suggest going for the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 instead.
Right now, the premium earbuds are on sale at a phenomenal $160 discount at Woot, cutting 57% off their usual price of $279.95. Yep, that's right! You can get a pair of great-sounding, Sennheiser-made earphones for just $119.99 if you take advantage of this deal! That said, you should definitely hurry up, as this is a limited-time offer and it'll be available for nine more days — at the time of writing — or while supplies last. And be sure that supplies won't last long at that crazy discount!
It's worth mentioning that Woot's price cut surpasses even the 46% markdown that Amazon currently offers on these great earphones, making Woot the best place to get a pair of new Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds right now.
We already said that the earphones pack awesome audio capabilities, but as everyone has their own sound preferences, you can easily tailor these earbuds to your liking via the EQ in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. Additionally, they have top-tier ANC, effectively silencing pesky noises and allowing you to enjoy your tunes in peace.
In short, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are worth every penny, especially at their current price. They offer great sound, ANC, and battery life, and are an awesome choice for someone in the market for awesome-sounding earbuds that don't break the bank. So, act fast and secure your new top-notch earphones now!
Right now, the premium earbuds are on sale at a phenomenal $160 discount at Woot, cutting 57% off their usual price of $279.95. Yep, that's right! You can get a pair of great-sounding, Sennheiser-made earphones for just $119.99 if you take advantage of this deal! That said, you should definitely hurry up, as this is a limited-time offer and it'll be available for nine more days — at the time of writing — or while supplies last. And be sure that supplies won't last long at that crazy discount!
It's worth mentioning that Woot's price cut surpasses even the 46% markdown that Amazon currently offers on these great earphones, making Woot the best place to get a pair of new Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds right now.
We already said that the earphones pack awesome audio capabilities, but as everyone has their own sound preferences, you can easily tailor these earbuds to your liking via the EQ in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. Additionally, they have top-tier ANC, effectively silencing pesky noises and allowing you to enjoy your tunes in peace.
They also have good battery life, being capable of lasting up to 7 hours on their own. With their case, the earbuds deliver a total listening time of up to 28 hours. The good news is that these bad boys also come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, making them suitable for the gym.
Recommended Stories
Things that are NOT allowed: