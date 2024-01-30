Grab a pair of Sennheiser Momentum 3 for less through this Walmart offer
Seeking a pair of great-sounding earbuds that don’t cost way too much but aren’t dirt-cheap either? Well, you might appreciate what the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 have to offer. These in-ear headphones typically cost as much as $265 at Walmart, but they can now be yours for a $65 cheaper price, landing them just under the $200 mark.
First things first – how do these earbuds feel inside your ears? They should feel quite comfortable to wear, as they’re lightweight and small-sized. To help you find the ultimate fit, the earbuds come with four sizes of ear tips and three sets of wingtips.
Like most modern-day earbuds, these bad boys come with ANC. Labeled as “adaptive noise cancelling” in the app, the technology works quite impressively. Generally, these should be doing an awesome job of keeping all sorts of outside noises at bay while keeping you immersed in your music.
Speaking of the app, the Momentum 3 also come with customizable EQ settings that, you guessed it – can be found in the Smart Control app. The app also has a feature called “Sound Zones,” which lets you personalize ANC and EQ on a map via the app. When the earbuds sense you’re in a given “Sound Zone,” they automatically adjust accordingly. The same happens when you move out of a zone.
As hinted earlier, these earbuds do require some time to set up. In other words, you can’t just take them out of the case and start playing your jams. So, if you’d find having to deal with setup rather tedious or annoying, we recommend picking an alternative such as the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. In addition, we should note that the Sennheiser Momentum 3 offer about 28 hours of total playtime with the wireless charging case.
While they may not be among the best true wireless earbuds on the market, the Sennheiser earbuds offer great sound a durable design that may make them a tempting choice for some users. Now that they’re cheaper than usual, they may become a much more attractive option for sure!
