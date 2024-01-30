Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Grab a pair of Sennheiser Momentum 3 for less through this Walmart offer

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Grab a pair of Sennheiser Momentum 3 for less through this Walmart offer
Seeking a pair of great-sounding earbuds that don’t cost way too much but aren’t dirt-cheap either? Well, you might appreciate what the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 have to offer. These in-ear headphones typically cost as much as $265 at Walmart, but they can now be yours for a $65 cheaper price, landing them just under the $200 mark.

While they may not be among the best true wireless earbuds on the market, the Sennheiser earbuds offer great sound a durable design that may make them a tempting choice for some users. Now that they’re cheaper than usual, they may become a much more attractive option for sure!

The Sennheiser Momentum 3 are now $65 cheaper on Walmart

The Sennheiser Momentum 3 are now retailing at Walmart at a $65 cheaper price. The deal applies to the model in White. The earbuds offer plenty of value for money with their quality audio and long battery life of up to 28 hours with the wireless charging case.
$66 off (25%)
$199 95
$265 48
Buy at Walmart


First things first – how do these earbuds feel inside your ears? They should feel quite comfortable to wear, as they’re lightweight and small-sized. To help you find the ultimate fit, the earbuds come with four sizes of ear tips and three sets of wingtips.

What about their audio performance? Well, we’d say these earbuds shouldn’t disappoint the casual listener. They feature Bluetooth 5.2 and support different codecs to give you the most of your favorite tunes.

Like most modern-day earbuds, these bad boys come with ANC. Labeled as “adaptive noise cancelling” in the app, the technology works quite impressively. Generally, these should be doing an awesome job of keeping all sorts of outside noises at bay while keeping you immersed in your music.

Speaking of the app, the Momentum 3 also come with customizable EQ settings that, you guessed it – can be found in the Smart Control app. The app also has a feature called “Sound Zones,” which lets you personalize ANC and EQ on a map via the app. When the earbuds sense you’re in a given “Sound Zone,” they automatically adjust accordingly. The same happens when you move out of a zone.

As hinted earlier, these earbuds do require some time to set up. In other words, you can’t just take them out of the case and start playing your jams. So, if you’d find having to deal with setup rather tedious or annoying, we recommend picking an alternative such as the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. In addition, we should note that the Sennheiser Momentum 3 offer about 28 hours of total playtime with the wireless charging case.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
Not a single Galaxy S model has bested the Galaxy S10 in this area. Can the Galaxy S24 be the one to break the jinx?
Not a single Galaxy S model has bested the Galaxy S10 in this area. Can the Galaxy S24 be the one to break the jinx?

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless