The Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds are still a hot pick at 64% off their original price
Looking to buy a new pair of Sennheiser earbuds without paying a premium price? Woot is the merchant to pick! Over there, you can still find a huge 64% discount on the Sennheiser Momentum 3. In case you're wondering, that brings their price tag down to only $99.99 from $279.99, a bargain you can't ignore.
Think twice if you believe these are open-box or come with a rather unattractive 90-day warranty. Nope — you're getting brand-new wireless earbuds with a two-year manufacturer's warranty. There's just one color option available, though: Black.
Although the Momentum 4 are the newer model, their predecessor is irresistible at its current price. You're getting a pretty solid pair of ANC earbuds for only $99.99, which deliver excellent passive isolation and noise cancellation. These are a great pick if you frequently travel or work in noisy environments.
What about battery life? According to Sennheiser, you can get up to seven hours of music per charge. With the charging case, you can enjoy your favorite tunes for up to 28 hours. A cool feature here is the wireless charging support of the case, which adds extra convenience.
If you like what the Sennheiser Momentum 3 bring to the table, definitely check out Woot's juicy discount. Keep in mind that the merchant will end the promo in 18 days, but it might expire earlier if quantities run out.
As you probably know, these fellas are no longer Sennheiser's latest premium earbuds. The Momentum 4 have been out for some time and, curiously enough, they're available at lower prices. You can buy these for $100 off at Amazon, which knocks them to about $200 from their ~$300 original price.
Not only that, but these AirPods Pro 2 rivals offer top-shelf audio quality. They have a good treble and frequency response and don't give you headache-inducing bass. You can also tune them to your liking using an EQ.
