Huge 64% discount on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 will make your eyes pop out

Prime Day 2024 came and went last week, giving music lovers some striking savings opportunities on many of the best wireless earbuds on the market. One of the truly exciting offers was a head-turning 64% markdown on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 at Amazon, which knocked them under the $100 mark. And now, the same deal is live at Amazon-owned retailer Woot!

Grab the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 for $180 off at Woot

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are $180 off at Amazon-owned retailer Woot. The deal first went live at Amazon itself during the Prime Day savings period, but it's no longer available. However, Woot lets you take advantage of the same 64% discount, landing the earbuds under $100, which is also their lowest price! Don't miss out! Two-year Sennheiser manufacturer's warranty available.
$180 off (64%)
$99 99
$279 95
Buy at Woot

Save 50% on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 in White

If you prefer Amazon as your trusted seller, you can get the Sennheiser Momentum 3 for 50% off their price tag. That means the model in White is now $140 cheaper than usual. Keep in mind that Amazon only offers this discount on the White paintjob, meaning the other available colors don't arrive at the same price.
$140 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

That's right! You can save $180 on these high-class earbuds in all available colors. By the way, this huge discount hasn't appeared before Prime Day 2024. Usually, the earbuds sell for 50% off at best, meaning the current Woot deal isn't just exceptional but also quite rare.

Speaking of a 50% markdown, that's exactly how much Amazon has discounted them at the time of writing. Over at the largest e-commerce seller, you can get them at half the price in only one color: White.

While they already have a successor, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4, these puppies still hold their ground, especially for under $100. The MOMENTUM 3 offer great ANC quality and passive isolation, provided that you get a secure in-ear fit. Keep in mind that these buddies have Adaptive Noise Cancelling, which can be controlled via the app.

The AirPods Pro 2 rivals also provide fantastic audio. With top-notch treble, deep but not overwhelming bass, and satisfactory mid-frequency response, they should meet most music lovers' needs. What about higher frequencies? Well, they offer decent, but not an awe-inspiring response in the high-frequency range. Still, you can use an equalizer to address this.

As for battery life, the Sennheiser earbuds should give you up to seven hours of listening time per charge or up to 28 hours of total playtime with the wireless charging case.

While they may have some drawbacks, the most annoying of which is the less-than-stellar connectivity, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are definitely a good choice at their current price. If you agree, save $180 on them in your favorite color while you still can!
