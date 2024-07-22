Huge 64% discount on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 will make your eyes pop out
Prime Day 2024 came and went last week, giving music lovers some striking savings opportunities on many of the best wireless earbuds on the market. One of the truly exciting offers was a head-turning 64% markdown on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 at Amazon, which knocked them under the $100 mark. And now, the same deal is live at Amazon-owned retailer Woot!
That's right! You can save $180 on these high-class earbuds in all available colors. By the way, this huge discount hasn't appeared before Prime Day 2024. Usually, the earbuds sell for 50% off at best, meaning the current Woot deal isn't just exceptional but also quite rare.
While they already have a successor, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4, these puppies still hold their ground, especially for under $100. The MOMENTUM 3 offer great ANC quality and passive isolation, provided that you get a secure in-ear fit. Keep in mind that these buddies have Adaptive Noise Cancelling, which can be controlled via the app.
As for battery life, the Sennheiser earbuds should give you up to seven hours of listening time per charge or up to 28 hours of total playtime with the wireless charging case.
While they may have some drawbacks, the most annoying of which is the less-than-stellar connectivity, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are definitely a good choice at their current price. If you agree, save $180 on them in your favorite color while you still can!
Speaking of a 50% markdown, that's exactly how much Amazon has discounted them at the time of writing. Over at the largest e-commerce seller, you can get them at half the price in only one color: White.
The AirPods Pro 2 rivals also provide fantastic audio. With top-notch treble, deep but not overwhelming bass, and satisfactory mid-frequency response, they should meet most music lovers' needs. What about higher frequencies? Well, they offer decent, but not an awe-inspiring response in the high-frequency range. Still, you can use an equalizer to address this.
