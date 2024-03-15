Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Grab the Sennheiser CX Plus for 45% off and experience Sennheiser's sound without breaking the bank

We already shared with you that Amazon is currently offering Soundcore's awesome Liberty 3 Pro earbuds on sale at a bonkers 53% discount, letting you get a pair for under $80. Although that's an awesome deal, as the earbuds sound pretty amazing given their budget price, you may want to up your listening experience with a pair of Sennheiser earbuds instead.

However, since Sennheiser makes some of the best earbuds on the market, it's only natural for its earphones to come with a hefty price tag, meaning you'll be breaking the bank once again. So, what do you do if you want to experience Sennheiser's amazing audio quality but don't want to shell out huge amounts of cash? Well, the answer is simple. You pull the trigger on this deal.

Amazon is currently selling the capable Sennheiser CX Plus earbuds in White for 45% off their price. That sweet discount is letting you score lovely savings of $81 on the Sennheiser CX Plus if you act fast and grab a pair through this wonderful deal while you can. Furthermore, the Sennheiser CX Plus in black are also on sale but at a lower $73 (41%) markdown. Therefore, we encourage you to go for the white-colored earbuds, as you can get them for south of $100.

Oh, and you should definitely act quickly, as the discount is decreasing. In February, the earbuds were discounted by 49%. Then towards the end of the month, the price cut dropped to 46%, and now the markdown is 45% for the earbuds in white. The black-colored model is available at an even lower discount. In other words, you should grab a pair now while you can still get these bad boys for less than $100, as the discount may decrease again soon.

At their discounted price, the Sennheiser CX Plus are just a real bargain. For less than $100, you are getting Sennheiser earbuds with great sound and strong bass. They also work with Sennheiser's Smart Control app, which boasts an EQ functionality, letting you tailor the sound of your fancy Sennheiser earbuds entirely to your liking.

Additionally, the earbuds are lightweight, come with good ANC, and pack an IPX4 water-resistance rating, making them good for the gym. They also deliver up to 8 hours of listening time on their own and up to 24 hours of playback with their case before the need to charge.

The Sennheiser CX Plus offer excellent sound, ANC, and battery life at a fantastic price, making them a real bang for your buck. So, tap the deal button in this article and save on a pair now!

