Second One UI 6.0/Android 14 Beta released for Galaxy S23 line with a major caveat





Android 14 is the next build of Google's Android operating system and traditionally Samsung sends out the One UI/Android combination starting with Beta releases to its current flagship line first followed by the previous year's flagship phones, its most recent foldable models, and the Galaxy Tab S tablets. Other models also eventually receive the beta and the final stable version of the combination update. Even though Samsung just sent out the first beta release just a handful of days ago, the second One UI 6.0/ Android 14 beta has been pushed out for the Galaxy S23 series, although with one major caveat.









Android 14 Beta will be distributed only in South Korea. Samsung even refers to the update as a "hotfix." Besides, things don't normally happen that fast in terms of One UI/Android Beta updates. The final stable version of the update probably won't be disseminated until November 2023. As seen in a Samsung forum post in South Korea , the changelist for this release includes just one item. The update improves the reception of Korea Telecom signals in certain environments. So as you can probably guess, the release of this second One UI 6.0/Beta will be distributed only in South Korea.




