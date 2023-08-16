Second One UI 6.0/Android 14 Beta released for Galaxy S23 line with a major caveat
Just a few days ago Samsung dropped the first release for the One UI 6.0/Android 14 beta for the Galaxy S23 series. The update was pushed out for Galaxy S23 models (including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra) in the U.S., Germany, and South Korea. One UI 6.0 is the next major release of Samsung's One UI interface which was created to move tappable elements near the bottom of the display where they can be within easy reach of someone using a large-screened device.
Android 14 is the next build of Google's Android operating system and traditionally Samsung sends out the One UI/Android combination starting with Beta releases to its current flagship line first followed by the previous year's flagship phones, its most recent foldable models, and the Galaxy Tab S tablets. Other models also eventually receive the beta and the final stable version of the combination update. Even though Samsung just sent out the first beta release just a handful of days ago, the second One UI 6.0/Android 14 beta has been pushed out for the Galaxy S23 series, although with one major caveat.
The One UI 6.0/Android 14 second Beta for the Galaxy S23 line has been released for South Korean users only
As seen in a Samsung forum post in South Korea, the changelist for this release includes just one item. The update improves the reception of Korea Telecom signals in certain environments. So as you can probably guess, the release of this second One UI 6.0/Android 14 Beta will be distributed only in South Korea. Samsung even refers to the update as a "hotfix." Besides, things don't normally happen that fast in terms of One UI/Android Beta updates. The final stable version of the update probably won't be disseminated until November 2023.
To update your Galaxy S23 model go to Settings > Software update > Download and install. The version number for the second beta release is ZWH8, but considering that it won't be sent out to any Galaxy S23 series users living outside of South Korea, if you live in the U.S. or Germany, you might as well forget that the second update was pushed out and just await the next One UI/Android 14 Beta release that will be released in your country.
