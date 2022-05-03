Scratch City: An Apple user's tale of not-great durability

An apple a day keeps the doctor away. A good case for your Apple keeps the repairman away.









I'm a Spigen case user myself, but you get what's more practical for yourself – just be sure to choose something with sufficient drop and scratch protection, that covers both the back and sides of your iPhone and iPad. Ideally, your case should also have a raised front too, meaning if you plop your phone or tablet face-down, the display won't touch the table.



Or hey, just use the Apple thing as it is and let it get weathered, right? After all, the best way to make something your own, so you can recognize it from afar, are a few good scratches and scuffs! I tell ya, I'm definitely able to pick out my cracked iPhone from a crowd.





I hope I managed to scare you into buying a case for your Apple things, because you should be scared – unless you're cool with scratches and don't plan on reselling your iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch eventually – this is just something you should know as a user. Those products are susceptible to daily wear and tear, possibly more so than you might expect. I sure was "pleasantly" surprised with my inexplicably clawed up Apple Watch...So here's how else we can help you retain the resale value of your Apple products – get yourself one of these: