Save big with Samsung's bundles before Samsung Week ends
It's always nice to save on a brand-new device, but it's even nicer to get a few devices all at once and be able to score sweet savings on each. Well, it's Samsung Week, the special shopping event celebrating Samsung's 54th anniversary, and at the moment, the tech giant gives you a number of ways to score big savings through awesome bundles.
For instance, you can bundle a brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and receive a sweet $130 discount on Samsung's current top-of-the-line earbuds. In other words, you have the chance to snatch a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for just $99.99. In case you want a new smartwatch, you can add a new Galaxy Watch 6 to your purchase and save up to $114 on the wearable.
However, if you are an absolute Samsung fan, you are probably gunning for Samsung's latest Fan Edition devices. And right now, Samsung is letting you save $140 if you bundle the latest Galaxy S23 FE with the new Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE. These are 50% savings on the earbuds and 20% on the tablet. To save even more on your total purchase, you can trade in an eligible phone, tablet, or smartwatch.
As you can see, it's a wonderful time to be a Galaxy user in the market for a new phone, tablet, smartwatch, or pair of earbuds. However, we must note that Samsung Week will officially end on November 1st with many of the nice deals currently available at Samsung ending on October 29th. So, we suggest you not waste any more time and score awesome savings on a few new amazing Galaxy devices via Samsung's fantastic bundles today.
