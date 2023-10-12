Save as much as 80% on a new Galaxy Tab S9 FE through this trade-in deal at Samsung
Introduced just over a week ago, the epic Galaxy Tab S9 FE is already on the virtual shelves at the Samsung store. But that’s not the exciting part. What’s exciting is that you can buy this slate at the official store for $425 off with a trade-in, quite an incredible deal!
Shoppers can save $80 on the 6GB 128GB Wi-Fi-only variant. As always, however, Samsung.com has prepared a much better discount for those with an eligible tablet to trade in. If you have an older Apple or Samsung device that meets the manufacturer’s requirements, you can shave off up to $345. Combined, both discounts land prices for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE at just $104.99.
Like most of the best Samsung tablets, this one also features the S Pen in the box. That allows you to unleash your imagination without the added expense, something we’re sure most people truly appreciate.
In terms of battery life, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is advertised to last as much as 18 hours on a single charge. That should be more than enough to get you through a busy day. In all, while this slate doesn’t sport super buffed-up specs, it’s still a tempting buy, especially for those with the right device to trade in.
Sporting an elegant design and available in four dazzling colors, the new Galaxy slate also features incredible water and dust resistance. Made to last, this tablet boasts an IP68 rating, meaning you can take it with you anywhere! It boasts a 10.9-inch 90Hz display with dual speakers. So, whether you’re a gaming enthusiast or all about your favorite TV series, the beautiful visuals should immerse you completely.
The slate sports a Samsung’s in-house Exynos SoC, so it definitely isn’t a massive powerhouse like the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Still, it should be able to handle everyday tasks with ease. Fret not about storage space with this bad boy, either. The discounted device on the Samsung store comes with 128GB of storage, but you can extend it with a microSD card!
