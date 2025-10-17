Home Discussions You are here Discussion - If we have so many options for home internet right now, then why is everyone so frustrated with it? General Johanna Romero • Published: Oct 17, 2025, 4:27 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. K47Y4 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... surprisingly, the availability and demand for it are two big factors. An example is T-Mobile; available in their limited data, but not their unlimited plan at my address. Their reasoning is that they don't have a lot of demand for it Like Reactions All Quote tokuzumi Arena Master • 2d ago ... I used T-Mobile home internet for a short period of time. When it was working, it was great. I could see the tower from my back window, and had the router in the window sill. Would drop out constantly. Was told the home internet via 5G is the lowest priority during congestion. Even the MVNOs would have higher priority than the home internet. Which was a ridiculous idea, considering the number of people who work from home on a regular basis at least a couple days a week. Went right back to my cable company, as no one offers fiber in my area...despite being in a fiber hub. There's a fiber data center a mile from my house, and the lines run along the street to turn into my neighborhood. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has your iPhone typing accuracy been getting worse? This video may vindicate you by Johanna Romero • 1h ago 1 OnePlus 15 battery is officially a beast, and a Geekbench listing shows it’s no slouch, too by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1h ago 1 X has launched a marketplace to sell rare vanity handles, for a hefty price tag and a massive catch by Johanna Romero • 1h ago 1 Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
