Discussion - If we have so many options for home internet right now, then why is everyone so frustrated with it?

If we have so many options for home internet right now, then why is everyone so frustrated with it?

K47Y4
K47Y4
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

surprisingly, the availability and demand for it are two big factors. An example is T-Mobile; available in their limited data, but not their unlimited plan at my address. Their reasoning is that they don't have a lot of demand for it

tokuzumi
tokuzumi
Arena Master
• 2d ago

I used T-Mobile home internet for a short period of time. When it was working, it was great. I could see the tower from my back window, and had the router in the window sill. Would drop out constantly. Was told the home internet via 5G is the lowest priority during congestion. Even the MVNOs would have higher priority than the home internet. Which was a ridiculous idea, considering the number of people who work from home on a regular basis at least a couple days a week. Went right back to my cable company, as no one offers fiber in my area...despite being in a fiber hub. There's a fiber data center a mile from my house, and the lines run along the street to turn into my neighborhood.

