Discussion - Google may be bringing "Nano Banana" to Messages so you can properly spam your friends

Phonearena team
Join the discussion
MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 2d ago

Solutions to problems no one had. AI is awesome.

ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 2d ago

I’m honestly so sick of AI generated garbage: YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, instagram. It’s all flooding the internet with its monotone style.


I wish for it to be stopped. Forget ad blockers, we now need AI-generated media blockers!!!!

ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 2d ago

This AI media flood, is even more reason to block Google services in my life.

ECPirate37
ECPirate37
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

I'm still happy that I can do the mash-up of emojis. I can't wait to see what tomfoolery this brings.

