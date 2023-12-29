Samsung’s ‘Battery Protection’ feature is expected with One UI 6.1, but it’s already in One UI 6.0 (Spoiler: it doesn’t work)





Toggling on battery protection just limits your battery to a maximum of 85% charge, an option that has been available for a while now, even being present in Samsung’s Android 13 update.



If you want to check the new (non-working) feature you can find it existing in the latest One UI 6.0 patches. The feature is accessible through apps that can manually launch app “activities.” There are multiple ways of doing this, such as with the simply named “Activity Launcher” app, but the activity you’ll need to turn on is listed as “BatteryProtectionActivity”, says the report.



Once launched, the activity displays another menu with three options to choose from:



