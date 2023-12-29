Samsung’s ‘Battery Protection’ feature is expected with One UI 6.1, but it’s already in One UI 6.0 (Spoiler: it doesn’t work)
Previously, we’ve talked about how it’s designed to keep the battery on Galaxy handsets healthy and now, it turns out that it’s to be found in the One UI 6 with the latest patches (via 9to5Google).
The settings are visualized properly and you can switch between options, but nothing happens according to Tarun Vats, who shares his experience with the ‘Battery Protection’ in a post over at X/Twitter:
Unlock the "One UI 6.1 Battery Protection" feature in One UI 6 but unfortunately it's not working as feature is half baked— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) December 27, 2023
Steps:
• Download Activity Launcher
• Search "batterypro"
• Open activity and enable it
Repost #OneUI6#GalaxyS23#GalaxyS23Ultra#OneUI6dot1pic.twitter.com/7eCukJ5BQE
Toggling on battery protection just limits your battery to a maximum of 85% charge, an option that has been available for a while now, even being present in Samsung’s Android 13 update.
If you want to check the new (non-working) feature you can find it existing in the latest One UI 6.0 patches. The feature is accessible through apps that can manually launch app “activities.” There are multiple ways of doing this, such as with the simply named “Activity Launcher” app, but the activity you’ll need to turn on is listed as “BatteryProtectionActivity”, says the report.
Once launched, the activity displays another menu with three options to choose from:
- Basic
- Adaptive
- Maximum
“Basic” will only charge to 100% when the battery level drops down to 95%, so if you’re at 97% and plug your phone, there will be no charging until it reaches 95%. This will repeat until your phone is disconnected from the charger. This provides a basic level of protection for your battery.
“Adaptive protection” pauses fast charging at 80% and slowly charges to 100% overnight by the time you wake up (based on your typical phone usage habits): “Charging will pause at 80% while you are sleeping and finish charging to 100% just before you wake up. This provides moderate protection for people who charge their phones overnight. Sleep time is estimated based on your phone usage pattern”.“Maximum protection” limits charging to 80%: “Your battery will completely stop charging when it reaches 80% and will not resume unless the battery level drops below 80% This provides the most protection for your battery, but your tablet will be never charged higher than 80%”.
