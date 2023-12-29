Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Samsung's 'Battery Protection' feature is expected with One UI 6.1, but it's already in One UI 6.0 (Spoiler: it doesn't work)

You can call it ‘Protect Battery’ or ‘Battery Protection’, the point is that a battery-protective mode is expected on One UI 6.1 in the next weeks with the Galaxy S24 line.

Previously, we’ve talked about how it’s designed to keep the battery on Galaxy handsets healthy and now, it turns out that it’s to be found in the One UI 6 with the latest patches (via 9to5Google).

Spoiler: it doesn’t seem to be functioning. It’s just there to be gazed upon.

The settings are visualized properly and you can switch between options, but nothing happens according to Tarun Vats, who shares his experience with the ‘Battery Protection’ in a post over at X/Twitter:


