Samsung is working on a Galaxy VR headset, new trademark filing shows
Even though it seemed that Virtual Reality is taking ages to properly take off, now things are starting to change fast. Apple is working hard on its VR/AR headset, and Facebook (now Meta) is keen to embrace the metaverse - something that can’t be done properly without the necessary VR equipment.
Samsung meanwhile, has had a spin at the VR idea with its Gear VR headsets but now the company wants to up its game in order to not be late to the VR party. A new trademark filing, discovered by our good friends at LetsGoDigital, shows that Samsung is working on a new VR headset under the Galaxy branding.
The trademark applications were filed on March 30, 2022 by Samsung Electronics with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) but there’s another trademark application filed in Austria under the same name that dates all the way back to 2018.
We would say it’s pretty high! During the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February, Samsung CEO Han Jong-hee officially announced that the company is working on a Virtual Reality device.
Normally, trademark applications are filed pretty close to the actual reveal of a device (although there are certain exceptions - such as the “Galaxy 360” trademark application from 2018). All in all, chances are high for a Galaxy VR headset to be revealed sometime this year, given the fact that Apple’s own iteration will probably be delayed until 2023.
Samsung meanwhile, has had a spin at the VR idea with its Gear VR headsets but now the company wants to up its game in order to not be late to the VR party. A new trademark filing, discovered by our good friends at LetsGoDigital, shows that Samsung is working on a new VR headset under the Galaxy branding.
Samsung Galaxy VR and Galaxy 360
The trademark applications were filed on March 30, 2022 by Samsung Electronics with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) but there’s another trademark application filed in Austria under the same name that dates all the way back to 2018.
It’s also worth noting that the Austrian application also includes the name “Galaxy 360,” giving Samsung some room to maneuver with the name of its future VR headset, or just pointing toward an old idea that has been potentially dropped from the new trademark filings.
What’s the probability to see a Galaxy VR device anytime soon?
We would say it’s pretty high! During the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February, Samsung CEO Han Jong-hee officially announced that the company is working on a Virtual Reality device.
Normally, trademark applications are filed pretty close to the actual reveal of a device (although there are certain exceptions - such as the “Galaxy 360” trademark application from 2018). All in all, chances are high for a Galaxy VR headset to be revealed sometime this year, given the fact that Apple’s own iteration will probably be delayed until 2023.
Things that are NOT allowed: