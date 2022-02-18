Meta's social VR platform, Horizon, grows tenfold in just three months

Meta's VR platform, Horizon, has grown tenfold over the last three months

In fact, the user base of Horizon Worlds has grown tenfold since early December. It was rolled out to all Quest users in the US and Canada, and its user base is now up to 300,000 people. This number includes users of Horizon Worlds and Horizon Venues, Meta spokesperson Joe Osborne confirmed.







This week, Meta announced that 10,000 separate worlds have been built on the platform so far, and the private Facebook group for creators now has over 20,000 members.







It’s time. 10,000 worlds have already been created. Drop in and play, build or just hang out. The possibilities are endless. pic.twitter.com/VWc83PkuDV — Horizon Worlds (@HorizonWorlds) February 16, 2022



