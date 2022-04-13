Apple AR/VR headset release could be delayed (again) until 2023

Apple AR/VR headset release could be delayed (again) until 20230
According to analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities, Apple's long-rumored and long-anticipated AR headset will get delayed until 2023, but he expects the device to be unveiled in the first quarter of the year. Another thing the analyst mentions in his report is that Apple is expected to sell between 1 million and 1.5 million units of the new headset just in the first year of its arrival on the market.
And what shouldn't come as a surprise if you know Apple, the headset will reportedly come with an in-house designed chip that would make it stand out against its competitors. According to rumors, the AR headset will have more than 10 sensors (this number includes the cameras), and this pretty much means deals with Sony, Will Semi, Sunny Optical, and other suppliers of such parts.
But what do other analysts say on the topic of the Apple AR headset release date? Well, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier stated that the device would be released in late 2022, but with extremely limited supplies.
However, more recent reports coming from Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman indicate that we won't be seeing an Apple AR device during WWDC 2022 (which is scheduled to go from Monday, June 6, 2022, to Friday, June 10, 2022). Gurman has recently predicted the AR device will see the light of an official announcement sometime between fall 2022 and summer 2023.
From what it seems, the 2023 release date seems like a more plausible scenario. However, there is still the possibility that Cupertino will unveil the device later this year, but start selling it in early 2023. This is something Apple has previously done, more specifically, with devices like the Apple Watch and the HomePod, so it is not completely out of the question yet.
But what could Apple's AR/VR device bring to the table? Well, rumors indicate that the headset would have an innovative three-display configuration, which pretty much combines two Micro OLED displays and one AMOLED panel. The device will reportedly also have advanced sensors for detecting the environment and your gestures (so you can control it with air gestures, for example).
The design of the device is rumored to be inspired by the Apple Watch and the AirPods Max (via 9to5Mac), and renders have previously showcased it to resemble this design:
Keep in mind that the above images are concept renders courtesy of Ian Zelbo, and they are not official renders or a leak.
In terms of pricing, quite understandably, Apple's AR/VR device could cost as high as $3,000. Some rumors indicate it will for sure not be cheaper than $2,000. Well, as we all know, Apple usually does charge a premium for its hardware compared to rivals, but it seems this time, the potentially high price tag is due to some of the mentioned above internal technologies powering the AR headset.
Apple's AR headset should bring cutting-edge tech and functionality
According to recent reports, Apple's AR headset will feature cutting-edge technology, an innovative display, motion sensors for gesture control... combined with a powerful chip, all these could lead to a device that can perform almost everything you would use a smartphone for. We are left wondering whether, in the future, AR will overtake smartphones in our daily lives.
