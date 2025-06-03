Samsung users could lose something important this July — and not everyone is ready
Check your old Samsung accounts before July 31 — just in case they’re still tied to something you need
Samsung is preparing to delete old user accounts that haven’t been active for two years. Starting July 31, 2025, any Samsung account that hasn’t been used or logged into in the past 24 months will be permanently deleted. This includes all data tied to the account.
According to Samsung, the goal of this policy is to help protect personal data. If an account hasn’t been touched in years, it could become a target for unauthorized access. Removing unused accounts is one way to reduce that risk.
Samsung says it will send email reminders to affected users ahead of the deletion date. That said, if you’ve used more than one Samsung account over the years, this is a good time to check if any of them have gone unused. Logging in now could save you from losing valuable information later.
A Samsung account is more important than it might seem. For users of Samsung devices, it connects them all, backs up your data, stores app purchases, and lets you use features like Samsung Cloud, SmartThings, and Find My Mobile. Even if you don’t use these services daily, your account may still hold important data, especially if you’ve used Galaxy phones or tablets in the past.
To avoid losing access, all you need to do is log into your Samsung account before the July 31 deadline. If you’re not sure whether you have inactive accounts, check your email for notices from Samsung, or try signing into your older devices.
We'll continue to monitor any updates Samsung provides on this policy. For now, if you have a Samsung account you care about, don’t wait too long to log in and keep it active.
Users who want to keep their accounts need to take action before the deadline. Simply logging into the account or using a Samsung service while signed in will be enough to reset the inactivity period. If no action is taken before July 31, the account will be deleted permanently. Once deleted, access will be blocked and any data stored in the account will be lost for good.
Log in to your Samsung account before July 31st to keep your data. | Image credit — Samsung
Why it matters to keep your Samsung account active
Losing access to an account also means losing saved preferences, synced contacts, and device backups. For users who might return to a Samsung device in the future, keeping the account active ensures a smoother experience when setting things up again.
