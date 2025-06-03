Samsung users could lose something important this July — and not everyone is ready

Why it matters to keep your Samsung account active

A Samsung account is more important than it might seem. For users of Samsung devices, it connects them all, backs up your data, stores app purchases, and lets you use features like Samsung Cloud, SmartThings, and Find My Mobile. Even if you don’t use these services daily, your account may still hold important data, especially if you’ve used Galaxy phones or tablets in the past.Losing access to an account also means losing saved preferences, synced contacts, and device backups. For users who might return to a Samsung device in the future, keeping the account active ensures a smoother experience when setting things up again.To avoid losing access, all you need to do is log into your Samsung account before the July 31 deadline. If you’re not sure whether you have inactive accounts, check your email for notices from Samsung, or try signing into your older devices.We'll continue to monitor any updates Samsung provides on this policy. For now, if you have a Samsung account you care about, don’t wait too long to log in and keep it active.