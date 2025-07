Samsung updates Good Lock modules ahead of One UI 8 rollout

One UI 8

Home Up: 17.0.00.28

MultiStar: 10.0.32

NavStar: 8.0.00.4

QuickStar: 9.0.00.01





One UI 8

One UI 8













One UI 8 , meaning users on One UI 8 rollout, which is rumored to begin shortly.



It's no secret that Samsung's Good Lock has become a staple among Galaxy power users, offering tools to personalize everything from the status bar and navigation gestures to multitasking behavior and themes. Now, with these new updates, the platform remains tightly integrated with Samsung's software updates. Hopefully, users can expect more modules to be refreshed as we approach the stable release window. However, these changes are exclusive to, meaning users on One UI 7 or earlier will not see the new features. As such, those interested in exploring the improvements will need to wait for their device's eligibility in therollout, which is rumored to begin shortly.It's no secret that Samsung's Good Lock has become a staple among Galaxy power users, offering tools to personalize everything from the status bar and navigation gestures to multitasking behavior and themes. Now, with these new updates, the platform remains tightly integrated with Samsung's software updates. Hopefully, users can expect more modules to be refreshed as we approach the stable release window.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99! Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

Samsung has begun updating key Good Lock modules ahead of the official One UI 8 release, ensuring a smoother transition for Galaxy device users planning to upgrade to Android 16 In order to have its suite of apps ready for the launch of its new devices this week, Samsung has rolled out updates to four popular Good Lock components: Home Up, MultiStar, NavStar, and QuickStar. All of these now officially support, which comes preloaded with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 and should continue to roll out to older Galaxy devices after that. This follows a similar update to Samsung's Good Guardians suite earlier this month.The updated versions are as follows:These updates are now live in the Galaxy Store. To install them, open the Galaxy Store app, go to Menu > Updates, and tap the "Update all" button in the top right corner.It should be noted that while all four modules are now compatible with Home Up has received the most notable improvements . In, Samsung has shifted many Home Up customization tools directly into the core home screen settings, allowing users to make changes without needing to dive into the module. Enhanced animation tuning and blur customization are now supported natively, and the new DIY Home feature adds deeper layout control.