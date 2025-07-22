Samsung updates Good Lock modules ahead of One UI 8 rollout
Home Up, MultiStar, and more now support Android 16, with exclusive features for Galaxy Z Flip 7 users
Samsung has begun updating key Good Lock modules ahead of the official One UI 8 release, ensuring a smoother transition for Galaxy device users planning to upgrade to Android 16.
In order to have its suite of apps ready for the launch of its new devices this week, Samsung has rolled out updates to four popular Good Lock components: Home Up, MultiStar, NavStar, and QuickStar. All of these now officially support One UI 8, which comes preloaded with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 and should continue to roll out to older Galaxy devices after that. This follows a similar update to Samsung's Good Guardians suite earlier this month.
These updates are now live in the Galaxy Store. To install them, open the Galaxy Store app, go to Menu > Updates, and tap the "Update all" button in the top right corner.
It should be noted that while all four modules are now compatible with One UI 8, Home Up has received the most notable improvements. In One UI 8, Samsung has shifted many Home Up customization tools directly into the core home screen settings, allowing users to make changes without needing to dive into the module. Enhanced animation tuning and blur customization are now supported natively, and the new DIY Home feature adds deeper layout control.
MultiStar, which is especially popular among foldable users, now includes a new Launcher Widget designed for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, offering easier access to frequently used apps and actions from the cover screen.
The updated versions are as follows:
- Home Up: 17.0.00.28
- MultiStar: 10.0.32
- NavStar: 8.0.00.4
- QuickStar: 9.0.00.01
Good Lock modules receiving an update. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Multi Star changes for One UI. 8. | Image credit — PhoneArena
However, these changes are exclusive to One UI 8, meaning users on One UI 7 or earlier will not see the new features. As such, those interested in exploring the improvements will need to wait for their device's eligibility in the One UI 8 rollout, which is rumored to begin shortly.
It's no secret that Samsung's Good Lock has become a staple among Galaxy power users, offering tools to personalize everything from the status bar and navigation gestures to multitasking behavior and themes. Now, with these new updates, the platform remains tightly integrated with Samsung's software updates. Hopefully, users can expect more modules to be refreshed as we approach the stable release window.
