Samsung TV Plus adds new channels in select countries
Samsung TV Plus might become very popular among customers as streaming services continue to increase their prices once or twice per year. Samsung’s free TV service currently offers more than 2,000 channels in two dozen countries, but its biggest advantage is that it’s available on all Samsung TVs.
Samsung has already added a bunch of new channels to its TV service this month, but the company is not done yet. Starting this week, three new channels from Blue Ant Media will be available on Samsung TV Plus, SamMobile reports.
After being initially introduced in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK earlier this year, HauntTV is now available for Samsung TV Plus users in the United States.
As far as Love Pets goes, the channel that focuses on pets is now available to all Samsung TV Plus users in the UK, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, and the Netherlands.
Homeful, HauntTV and Love Pets have been added to Samsung TV Plus in several markets. For example, Homeful is now available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Brazil.
