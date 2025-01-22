Here's your first look at Samsung's upcoming VR headset
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event just concluded and the company announced its newest phones as well as their biggest selling point: AI. But while the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy AI was front and center the VR headset that Samsung is developing with Google was only teased briefly. Fortunately the headset is present at the event and we’ve got pictures.
As shown back in December the headset looks very similar to the Apple Vision Pro. Even the color scheme is almost the same with the giant dark glass front and the silver and grays around it. The booth it’s being displayed in proudly reads “Android XR” in the background: Google’s new operating system made for XR (Extended Reality) devices.
Unfortunately no information about the headset’s specifications was made available during and after Galaxy Unpacked. However we already know that Qualcomm is collaborating with Samsung and Google and the company’s name can also be seen behind the headset. So I think it’s pretty safe to say that a Qualcomm chip will be powering the headset.
Samsung VR headset at Galaxy Unpacked. | Image credit — PhoneArena
It’s not yet clear whether the headset shown here — called Project Moohan by Samsung — is the final product. If it is then I’m certain that Samsung will get a ton of accusations for copying Apple just like it did back in 2024 when it unveiled the newest Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch.
However if Samsung has been able to achieve comfort levels not found on the Vision Pro then I’m fine with this. The strap shown in the images above looks very basic and I’m hoping Samsung improves on it. Vision Pro, with all its engineering prowess, still fails at the most basic level: being comfortable enough to wear for long periods of time.
No controllers were seen alongside the headset either and I fear Samsung may end up making the same mistake as Apple. The latter had to go back on its decision recently and is working with Sony to bring PSVR2 controllers to Vision Pro. Gaming is a major part of the VR industry and Samsung should not forgo it in favor of just productivity and passive entertainment.
Rumors about the Qualcomm chip suggest that Samsung’s VR headset will be able to run the best VR games found on other headsets today like the Meta Quest 3. So I’m hoping that not only will we see controllers for the headset but also enhanced ergonomics for long sessions of use.
Samsung said that it will reveal more about its headset later this year. I’ve got my fingers crossed that the company makes one of the best VR headsets on the market and brings about the renaissance of XR that the Vision Pro was supposed to.
