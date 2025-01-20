Four new Galaxy foldables coming in 2025 including a tri-fold, here are the details

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Huawei Mate XT tri-foldable smartphone
*Header image is referential and showcases the Huawei Mate XT. | Image credit — Huawei

While some phone manufacturers may be pulling out of the foldable industry Samsung is instead going all in. Despite less than stellar sales, Samsung is releasing new models of its existing foldables as well as working on a tri-folding smartphone that should be coming out later this year.

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung!

Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra without any strings at the Samsung Store! By doing so, you receive a $50 Samsung Credit, plus additional savings of up to $1,250! Additionally, you get a chance to win $5,000!
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung!

Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today to receive a $50 Samsung Credit. You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one, plus a chance to win $5,000! Don't miss out on Samsung's no-strings-attached reservation campaign.
Reserve at Samsung


The four Galaxy Z series phones coming out this year — according to reliable industry insider Jukanlosreve — are the following:


The Z Flip and Z Fold series phones have not sold as well as the company had hoped. This has led to production being decreased to more realistic numbers. The upcoming Z series phones will reportedly target even lower sales numbers.

Foldable smartphones currently seem to be stuck in a ‘love it or hate it’ cycle. I still don’t really see the appeal — despite liking larger phones generally — and just can’t bring myself to ignore the crease no matter how much it may have improved. Others swear by foldables and never want to go back to traditional smartphones.

Keeping all this in mind, as well as the cost of a tri-foldable smartphone, Samsung has decided to make very few of these new phones.

Video Thumbnail
The Huawei Mate XT tri-foldable is a beautiful and very expensive device. | Video credit — Huawei

Samsung is apparently only going to manufacture 200,000 units of the tri-folding Galaxy phone. Considering the fact that this phone will likely cost more than $2,000 this is a very reasonable production goal in my opinion. The Apple Vision Pro — priced at $3,499 — only sold around 400,000 units according to reports.

So how big is this Galaxy tri-foldable going to be? Two different size ranges are being reported but it seems that it will at least be bigger than 9.5 inches when fully unfolded. It will fold in from both sides similar to the tri-fold display Samsung showed off at CES.

Lastly, conflicting reports about the release of the Galaxy tri-foldable are circulating online. Initial reports suggested that the phone would launch in 2026 but new reports claim that it will come out in the third quarter of this year. Production will begin soon in the second quarter and the phone may be announced at Galaxy Unpacked on January 22.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch

Latest News

Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless