Four new Galaxy foldables coming in 2025 including a tri-fold, here are the details

The Huawei Mate XT tri-foldable is a beautiful and very expensive device. | Video credit — Huawei

Samsung is apparently only going to manufacture 200,000 units of the tri-folding Galaxy phone . Considering the fact that this phone will likely cost more than $2,000 this is a very reasonable production goal in my opinion. The Apple Vision Pro — priced at $3,499 — only sold around 400,000 units according to reports.So how big is this Galaxy tri-foldable going to be? Two different size ranges are being reported but it seems that it will at least be bigger than 9.5 inches when fully unfolded. It will fold in from both sides similar to the tri-fold display Samsung showed off at CES.Lastly, conflicting reports about the release of the Galaxy tri-foldable are circulating online. Initial reports suggested that the phone would launch in 2026 but new reports claim that it will come out in the third quarter of this year. Production will begin soon in the second quarter and the phone may be announced at Galaxy Unpacked on January 22.