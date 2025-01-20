Four new Galaxy foldables coming in 2025 including a tri-fold, here are the details
*Header image is referential and showcases the Huawei Mate XT. | Image credit — Huawei
While some phone manufacturers may be pulling out of the foldable industry Samsung is instead going all in. Despite less than stellar sales, Samsung is releasing new models of its existing foldables as well as working on a tri-folding smartphone that should be coming out later this year.
The four Galaxy Z series phones coming out this year — according to reliable industry insider Jukanlosreve — are the following:
- Galaxy Z Flip 7
- Galaxy Z Flip FE
- Galaxy Z Fold 7
- And the tri-foldable
The Z Flip and Z Fold series phones have not sold as well as the company had hoped. This has led to production being decreased to more realistic numbers. The upcoming Z series phones will reportedly target even lower sales numbers.
Foldable smartphones currently seem to be stuck in a ‘love it or hate it’ cycle. I still don’t really see the appeal — despite liking larger phones generally — and just can’t bring myself to ignore the crease no matter how much it may have improved. Others swear by foldables and never want to go back to traditional smartphones.
Keeping all this in mind, as well as the cost of a tri-foldable smartphone, Samsung has decided to make very few of these new phones.
The Huawei Mate XT tri-foldable is a beautiful and very expensive device. | Video credit — Huawei
Samsung is apparently only going to manufacture 200,000 units of the tri-folding Galaxy phone. Considering the fact that this phone will likely cost more than $2,000 this is a very reasonable production goal in my opinion. The Apple Vision Pro — priced at $3,499 — only sold around 400,000 units according to reports.
So how big is this Galaxy tri-foldable going to be? Two different size ranges are being reported but it seems that it will at least be bigger than 9.5 inches when fully unfolded. It will fold in from both sides similar to the tri-fold display Samsung showed off at CES.
Lastly, conflicting reports about the release of the Galaxy tri-foldable are circulating online. Initial reports suggested that the phone would launch in 2026 but new reports claim that it will come out in the third quarter of this year. Production will begin soon in the second quarter and the phone may be announced at Galaxy Unpacked on January 22.
