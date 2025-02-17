Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Samsung set to do what Apple didn't: a new partnership in the making?

1comment
Samsung Apple
The upper part of the Galaxy S25 Ultra phone on a dark background.
First, it was Apple that was allegedly excited about equipping its phone with DeepSeek for the iPhone AI feature set. Now, it's Samsung that's apparently eyeing the much talked-about AI disruptor that managed to drive some people crazy over its claimed cost-effectiveness.

Avid PhoneArena readers know that the Cupertino giant has dropped the DeepSeek partnership idea already. Instead, Apple is teaming up with Alibaba to bring AI features to iPhones in China, aiming to regain market share lost to AI-equipped competitors like Huawei.

You might ask yourselves, why does Apple need a local AI partner, since Apple has incorporated OpenAI's ChatGPT into its devices via Apple Intelligence? Well, ChatGPT is unavailable in China due to government regulations on generative AI, so Apple can't use it. As a result, the iPhone 16, lacking advanced AI capabilities, faces significant challenges in competing with international rivals.

Similarly, Samsung is in need of a "helping" local AI hand. According to a report from a well-known leaker when it comes to Samsung, the Galaxy maker is expected to incorporate the DeepSeek AI model into its Chinese smartphones. The company may modify its software to integrate the AI technology, enhancing its smart services for users in the region.

DeepSeek seems like the obvious choice. Given its performance and compliance with local regulations, it has become the preferred AI solution for smartphones and other devices in the Chinese market.

By adopting DeepSeek AI, Samsung could better compete with local tech giants like Huawei, which has long been equipping its devices with advanced AI features. This integration would not only help Samsung align with Chinese regulations but also improve AI-driven functionality within its One UI ecosystem, potentially reshaping the smartphone market competition in China.

While Samsung has yet to officially confirm these strategic partnerships – and confirm them, the possibility of DeepSeek-powered Galaxy devices might mean that Samsung is about to sell much more phones in China. If it fixes the high-speed charging limitations, among other things.
