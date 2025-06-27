Banned in Japan, big in the US: the Google Pixel 7 is making this T-Mobile user so happy
Is 326 Mbps (for download) enough of a 5G speed for you?
Avid PhoneArena readers know that the Pixel 7 series have just been barred from selling in Japan, but back at home, this phone makes some T-Mobile users happy. The reason? It downloads stuff quickly. Like, lightning-fast quickly.
Depending on your age (and the state of your memory), you may, or you may not remember, but downloading a 4 MB file from the Internet was a nightmare once upon a time. The screeching, buzzing sounds from the phone modem were terrible, it sounded like somebody was trying to summon a digital demon. The sound aside, the sheer speed was so low that people from 2025 would get nervous breakdowns.
For example, a Reddit user by the nickname of jtowndtk shares that his trusty Pixel 7 achieved 325.59 Mbps (for download):
A 5G speed of 325.59 Mbps on T-Mobile is excellent and likely indicates you're connected to its mid-band Ultra Capacity network, which offers a strong balance of speed and coverage.
This is like the sweet spot of their 5G service: it's faster than regular 5G and covers more areas than the superfast but hard-to-find version. It supports great speeds for things like streaming, gaming, and downloading without needing to be in a specific spot like a big city center. It uses special frequencies that balance speed and coverage, so more people can enjoy fast and reliable internet on their phones in more places. If your phone shows "Ultra Capacity 5G," you’re likely getting some of the best performance T-Mobile has to offer.
At such a speed, one can easily stream 4K video, enjoy smooth online and cloud gaming, make high-quality HD video calls or download a 1 GB file in about 25–30 seconds.
Image source – Reddit
