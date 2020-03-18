Today's the day to snap up a reconditioned Samsung tablet at a killer price





The extensive Galaxy Tab portfolio includes everything from ultra-affordable 7-inchers to high-end 10.5-inch models and even a gargantuan 17.3-inch variant with a built-in kickstand. While the Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy View 2 are unfortunately not discounted today by Woot, pretty much all other Samsung slates released in the last few years can be purchased for 24 hours only at essentially unrivaled prices in "factory reconditioned" condition.













We're talking a grand total of 14 models, available for anywhere between $74.99 and $439.99 with a 90-day warranty provided by none other than Samsung included and Woot's solemn promise of full functionality. In fact, the Amazon-owned e-tailer calls these budget-friendly bad boys "as close to new as you can get without technically being new." Otherwise put, you should hardly be able to notice any difference between the heavily marked-down tablets on sale today and their brand-new counterparts typically fetching significantly higher prices.





Released just last year, the Galaxy Tab S5e is undoubtedly one of the most compelling bargains on offer here, setting you back $299.99 with 64 gigs of internal storage space and 4 gigs of memory and $349.99 in a 128GB/6GB configuration. Both of those variants merely support Wi-Fi connectivity, unlike an older Galaxy Tab S4 up for grabs at $439.99 with 4G LTE technology for Verizon also included.





If you're interested in spending as little as possible, the $99.99 Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) is probably the one to get, given its young age, overall respectable specifications, and guaranteed Android 10 update likely to come sometime this summer.



