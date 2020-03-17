Amazon's ultra-affordable Fire HD 8 tablet is cheaper than ever for a limited time





These are typically rather affordable, starting at $50, $80, and $150 list prices respectively, but you don't need to wait for special occasions like Black Friday or Amazon's own Prime Day festival to be able to score hefty discounts. Case in point, the e-commerce giant's latest one-day-only sale, which shaves a cool 30 bucks off the regular price of a Fire HD 8 tablet in a 16GB storage configuration while letting you save an even more substantial $40 on the 32 gig variant of the same slate.



Those markdowns are valid with or without "special offers", aka sponsored screensavers and ads, and you can even choose from a grand total of four paint jobs, ranging from a classic black flavor to much snazzier yellow, blue, and red hues. In case you're wondering, the entry-level Amazon Fire HD 8 is dropping back down to its Black Friday 2019 price as part of this limited-time promotion, with the 32GB configuration actually fetching 10 bucks less than ever before.



Commercially Commercially released around a year and a half ago , this newest edition of Amazon's popular 8-incher sports a decent high-definition display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels while packing a respectable quad-core processor and 1.5 gigs of memory.



In fact, "decent" and "respectable" are undoubtedly the best ways to describe the spec sheet as a whole, which also includes dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos enhancements, a headphone jack, microSD card slot, 2MP front and rear-facing cameras, an outdated microUSB port, and a battery rated at up to 10 hours of endurance between charges.



While the "regular" Fire 7 and Fire 10 are currently available at their full list prices, the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is also discounted by a solid $40 for a presumably limited time. The clock is however not ticking on that particular deal, so there's a good chance you'll get more than 24 hours to take advantage of it and surprise your child while schools are closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.