Amazon's ultra-affordable Fire HD 8 tablet is cheaper than ever for a limited time
Those markdowns are valid with or without "special offers", aka sponsored screensavers and ads, and you can even choose from a grand total of four paint jobs, ranging from a classic black flavor to much snazzier yellow, blue, and red hues. In case you're wondering, the entry-level Amazon Fire HD 8 is dropping back down to its Black Friday 2019 price as part of this limited-time promotion, with the 32GB configuration actually fetching 10 bucks less than ever before.
Commercially released around a year and a half ago, this newest edition of Amazon's popular 8-incher sports a decent high-definition display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels while packing a respectable quad-core processor and 1.5 gigs of memory.
In fact, "decent" and "respectable" are undoubtedly the best ways to describe the spec sheet as a whole, which also includes dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos enhancements, a headphone jack, microSD card slot, 2MP front and rear-facing cameras, an outdated microUSB port, and a battery rated at up to 10 hours of endurance between charges.
While the "regular" Fire 7 and Fire 10 are currently available at their full list prices, the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is also discounted by a solid $40 for a presumably limited time. The clock is however not ticking on that particular deal, so there's a good chance you'll get more than 24 hours to take advantage of it and surprise your child while schools are closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.