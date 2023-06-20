Samsung has reportedly been forced to delay Galaxy S23 series' "Super Update"
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Remember that "Super Update" for the Samsung Galaxy S23 line that we told you about a few days ago? Well, it is now on hold after being released in Europe. That's according to reliable Twitter tipster Ice Universe who says that the reason for the delay is that bugs were reported by some of the Galaxy S23 users in Europe who installed the update. The revised version of the June update has appeared on Samsung's servers and will possibly weigh in at more than 2.2GB which certainly would qualify it as a "major" update.
Those who already received the buggy update might receive the new build separately or rolled into the July update. The update could make the Galaxy S23 Ultra run smoother and improve its battery life while updating the line's security patch to the latest June 2023 version. Ironically, the update is also expected to kill off bugs festering in the Galaxy S23 series while delivering new optimizations for the phone's cameras and add a 2x portrait mode for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The latter is already considered to have one of the best photography systems available on a smartphone this year.
Tipster Ice Universe spreads the bad news about the Galaxy S23 line's Super Update
We know that those of you with a Galaxy S23 device are looking forward to the update, especially Galaxy S23 Ultra users. It is hard to see how much improvement Samsung could add to the battery life of the device as it already has challenged the iPhone 14 Pro Max in some tests. For example, our testing showed that the Galaxy S23 Ultra was second only to the iPhone 14 Pro Max in browsing with the former lasting for 18 hours and 57 minutes. The current top-of-the-line iPhone was able to last eight minutes longer at 19 hours and 5 minutes.
When the Super Update was released in Europe, it was considered too buggy to release in other regions
Perhaps the improvement to the Galaxy S23 Ultra battery will allow the battery to run longer while streaming video. Our battery test showed that the iPhone 14 Pro Max was far and away the leader in this category with 11 hours of battery life followed by the 10 hours and 23 minutes achieved by the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Galaxy S23 Ultra finished fourth at 8 hours and 54 minutes which was topped, surprisingly, by the 9 hours and 39 minutes by the battery on the Pixel 7 Pro.
Buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now!
We can tell Galaxy S23 series users to continuously be on the lookout for the update because, at this stage, it could come shortly or not for a few weeks.
Things that are NOT allowed: