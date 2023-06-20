Samsung has reportedly been forced to delay Galaxy S23 series' "Super Update"





Those who already received the buggy update might receive the new build separately or rolled into the July update. The update could make the Galaxy S23 Ultra run smoother and improve its battery life while updating the line's security patch to the latest June 2023 version. Ironically, the update is also expected to kill off bugs festering in the Galaxy S23 series while delivering new optimizations for the phone's cameras and add a 2x portrait mode for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The latter is already considered to have one of the best photography systems available on a smartphone this year









We know that those of you with a Galaxy S23 device are looking forward to the update, especially Galaxy S23 Ultra users. It is hard to see how much improvement Samsung could add to the battery life of the device as it already has challenged the iPhone 14 Pro Max in some tests. For example, our testing showed that the Galaxy S23 Ultra was second only to the iPhone 14 Pro Max in browsing with the former lasting for 18 hours and 57 minutes. The current top-of-the-line iPhone was able to last eight minutes longer at 19 hours and 5 minutes.









Perhaps the improvement to the Galaxy S23 Ultra battery will allow the battery to run longer while streaming video. Our battery test showed that the iPhone 14 Pro Max was far and away the leader in this category with 11 hours of battery life followed by the 10 hours and 23 minutes achieved by the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Galaxy S23 Ultra finished fourth at 8 hours and 54 minutes which was topped, surprisingly, by the 9 hours and 39 minutes by the battery on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now! The Verizon 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra comes at $800 off with bonus credit! The extra S23 Ultra bonus from the link here on top of Samsung’s store credit brings the Galaxy S23 Ultra starting price on Verizon to just $399.99 with a trade. And a 5G plan! Also, you can benefit from a free Galaxy Watch5, free Galaxy Tab S7 FE — or both with your purchase. $800 off (67%) Trade-in $399 99 $1199 99 Buy at Verizon T-Mobile prices the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $199.99 Get the T-Mobile S23 Ultra via Samsung benefit from three awesome deals. When signing for the Magenta MAX plan and trading an eligible device, T-Mobile will knock $1000 off the S23 Ultra price! You can also get up to $500 off with trade-in, up to $800 off with a new line on Magenta MAX rate plan. $1000 off (83%) Trade-in $199 99 $1199 99 Buy at T-Mobile An AT&T S23 Ultra deal knocks it down to $200 with extra bonus! Those on AT&T can grab the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung with a plan and a trade for just $200. 256GB storage. Also, AT&T is giving you the option to activate your phone online with your purchase so you don't waste time to go into a physical AT&T store for activation. $1000 off (83%) Trade-in $199 99 $1199 99 Buy at AT&T The 512GB US Cellular Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $700! Get up to $680 off the US Cellular model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra directly from Samsung with trade. The 256GB version of the phone can be yours from $449.99, while the 526GB version can be yours from $629.99. You can also get the exclusive to Samsung store 1TB storage option. $680 off (49%) Trade-in $699 99 $1379 99 Buy at Samsung





We can tell Galaxy S23 series users to continuously be on the lookout for the update because, at this stage, it could come shortly or not for a few weeks.

