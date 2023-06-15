Galaxy S23 family June "super update" now rolling out
Update: The June update is now rolling out in Europe.
The original story continues below.
###
Samsung phones usually get monthly updates on time but the Galaxy S23 series still hasn't received the June update. The wait will apparently be worth it as an insider says that the company is preparing a beefy update with bug fixes and optimizations.
Leaker Ice Universe claims that the Galaxy S23 family will get a "super update" next week. It looks like it won't be rolled out all at once but there will be a series of updates that will arrive in close succession.
The tipster says that the updates will have a "lot of content," but didn't go into details,. Prior to this, he had suggested that the update could improve the Galaxy S23 Ultra's battery life and may also make the overall performance smoother.
In addition to that, the update will also squash the bugs that the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra have. It will likely also include many camera optimizations and a new 2x portrait mode for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is already one of the best camera phones of 2023.
The update could also fix the HDR vignetting problem that impacts certain photos taken by Galaxy S23 phones, particularly the corners of subjects.
Ice's leak is in line with what Twitter user Tarun Vats revealed a few days back. He said that European consumers will get the update around 19 and 20 June, Asian and American Galaxy S23 users will receive the next update around 20 and 21 June, and the update will be pushed out to Canadian users on 27 June.
Meanwhile, Samsung is also working on the Android 14-based One UI 6 update and the Galaxy S23 range could get the first beta in mid-July. The general release is expected in October and will include many changes such as killing background apps less often and a more customizable lock screen.
