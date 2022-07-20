Killer Samsung deals still ongoing: save on S22 Ultra, Tab S8, Galaxy Watch

Prime Day is now over... at least at most places. Samsung has decided that the deadline doesn't apply to it (at least not yet!). The company wants you to get the sweet and very generous deals for a bit more time, and the epic discounts we saw during the sale event are still here. Yes, the South Korean company is giving you a chance to snatch the best Galaxy S22 Ultra deal even if you were late to the Prime Day party.



Deals on Galaxy phones and Galaxy Tab





The company is generous right now: the hottest Galaxy S22 Ultra is discounted and on top of it, you get a free memory upgrade. The S22 and the S22+ are greeted with a similarly awesome offer. Foldables are also discounted with trade-in, and so are the latest and greatest Galaxy Tab S8 series.







Here are the deals that are currently live:



Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB WAS $1299.99 NOW $199.99 SAVE $1100 This awesome offer by Samsung shaves off up to $1000 from the Galaxy S22 Ultra's retail price with trade-in (and the trade-in device can even be with a cracked screen!). On top of it, you get a free memory upgrade, meaning you get more storage but you pay less for it. This way, you get 256GB for the price of 128GB, and 512GB for the price of 256GB. $1100 off (85%) Trade-in $199 99 $1299 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S22 WAS $849.99 NOW $49.99 SAVE $800 For the vanilla Galaxy S22, Samsung generously gives you $700 off with an enhanced trade-in. Additionally, the company has the same 'free memory upgrade' promotion as the Galaxy S22 Ultra here as well. $800 off (94%) Trade-in $49 99 $849 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus WAS $1049.99 NOW $299.99 SAVE $750 With enhanced trade-in (including cracked-screen devices), you can get up to $700 off on the Galaxy S22 Plus. Additionally, you get a free memory upgrade here as well, so Samsung is indeed feeling generous right now! $750 off (71%) Trade-in $299 99 $1049 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 WAS $1799.99 NOW $399.99 with trade-in The epic trade-in discount from Samsung is available for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well. Usually costing $1799.99, this foldable phone can now be yours for just $399 with trade-in - yes, this is up to $1100 off with enhanced trade-in. Additionally, you get $300 off with no trade-in required. $1400 off (78%) $399 99 $1799 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 WAS $1049.99 NOW $399.99 with trade-in The clamshell foldable Z Flip 3 is also available with an epic discount right now at Samsung. With enhanced trade-in, you can get up to $600 off (limited time only), while for a device with a cracked screen, you can get up to $415 off. $650 off (62%) Trade-in $399 99 $1049 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra WAS $1249.98 NOW $424.99 with trade-in Phones are not the only thing that's currently generously discounted at Samsung! The powerful and mighty Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is available with a big discount with trade-in right now. The trade-in discount can get up to $675, and you also get instant savings on the biggest tablet in the Tab S8 trio. $825 off (66%) $424 99 $1249 98 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: get free Buds 2 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $100 If you decide to go for the Galaxy Tab S8+, Samsung is now offering free Galaxy Buds 2 (value of $150) with the purchase of the tablet. If you want instead a Galaxy Watch 4, you can get it for just $100 with the purchase of the Tab S8+. And, on top of everything, the tablet itself is discounted! $200 off (22%) $699 99 $899 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 WAS $699.99 NOW $499.99 with trade-in The smallest tablet of the Tab S8 trio, the Galaxy Tab S8, is also now discounted at Samsung. This deal gives you $200 off (29%!) with eligible trade-in for a limited time. $200 off (29%) $499 99 $699 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE WAS $529.99 NOW $279.99 with trade-in Another great deal is for the budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which is now discounted by almost half its price with eligible trade-in. All storage variants for this Galaxy Tab are discounted as well, similarly to the other discounted tablets in this section. $250 off (47%) Trade-in $279 99 $529 99 Buy at Samsung





Deals on Galaxy Watch 4 series and Buds Live earbuds







Phones and tablets are not the only thing that's seeing epic deals right now. The Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are also discounted, and you can save even more if you have trade-in. On top of that, Best Buy has also discounted the Watch 4 series right now:







Galaxy Watch 4 40mm WAS $249.99 NOW $209.99 + save additional $80 with trade-in The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is now discounted at Samsung as well. The price comes with $40 instant savings, and if you have a device to trade in, you can get an even bigger discount by additional $80 off. Both the 40mm and the 44mm options are available in this deal. $40 off (16%) $209 99 $249 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm WAS $349.99 NOW $299.99 A $50 discount is available on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic right now. And this deal gets even better if you have trade-in, which can save you an additional $80 off the Watch 4 Classic. Both sizes of the smartwatch are discounted at the moment. $50 off (14%) $299 99 $349 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Buds Live WAS $149.99 NOW $59.99 SAVE $50 The Galaxy Buds Live are also a part of Samsung's generous deals. Right now, those earbuds are more affordable than ever with a $50 discount, meaning you pay only $59.99! Yes, this an awesome 60% off! $90 off (60%) $59 99 $149 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm WAS $399.99 NOW $349.99 SAVE $50 Best Buy also has the Galaxy Watch 4 models discounted right now. Here, the offer is $50 off, and discounts are available on all colors available for the the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm. $50 off (13%) $349 99 $399 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Watch 4 44mm WAS $279.99 NOW $239.99 SAVE $40 The more affordable Galaxy Watch 4 is also discounted at Best Buy. You can save $40 now on the 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 with Bluetooth connection, and the same deal is available for the smaller 40mm Galaxy Watch 4. $40 off (14%) $239 99 $279 99 Buy at BestBuy





Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 reservations are now open





You can now reserve the upcoming Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4 on Samsung.com. The two phones are expected to be unveiled on August 10, and should be available in stores sometime around August 26.





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Reserve the next Galaxy and get $200 off in Samsung credits as well as some exclusive offers. Trade-in Gift Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Reserve the next Galaxy and get up to $200 off in Samsung Credit, excellent trade-in value, and exclusive colors. Trade-in Gift Pre-order at Samsung



