Killer Samsung deals still ongoing: save on S22 Ultra, Tab S8, Galaxy Watch
Prime Day is now over... at least at most places. Samsung has decided that the deadline doesn't apply to it (at least not yet!). The company wants you to get the sweet and very generous deals for a bit more time, and the epic discounts we saw during the sale event are still here. Yes, the South Korean company is giving you a chance to snatch the best Galaxy S22 Ultra deal even if you were late to the Prime Day party.
Deals are available on the latest and greatest flagship phones by Samsung, as well as tablets and smartwatches. Let's dive into the epic discounts!
Jump to:
Deals on Galaxy phones and Galaxy Tab
The company is generous right now: the hottest Galaxy S22 Ultra is discounted and on top of it, you get a free memory upgrade. The S22 and the S22+ are greeted with a similarly awesome offer. Foldables are also discounted with trade-in, and so are the latest and greatest Galaxy Tab S8 series.
Here are the deals that are currently live:
Deals on Galaxy Watch 4 series and Buds Live earbuds
Phones and tablets are not the only thing that's seeing epic deals right now. The Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are also discounted, and you can save even more if you have trade-in. On top of that, Best Buy has also discounted the Watch 4 series right now:
Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 reservations are now open
You can now reserve the upcoming Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4 on Samsung.com. The two phones are expected to be unveiled on August 10, and should be available in stores sometime around August 26.
