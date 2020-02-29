Samsung starts shipping Galaxy S20 pre-orders
Maybe this hasn't been the greatest of weekends for you so far. First of all, you're getting nervous about the coronavirus. So you decide to take your mind off of the news by going to the movies and you end up seeing Sonic. And if that isn't bad enough, you discover that the restaurant you've been going to almost every night for two months has been exposed as a roach-infested cesspool on Gordon Ramsay's television show. And these are merely the highlights of your day. We're not even discussing the ex who advised you to fill an antibiotic prescription or the fact that you ran out of gas on the way to the pharmacy.
Just the other day, we told you that the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G are now available from some South Korean retailers. While demand hasn't been off of the charts, we can cut Samsung some slack here because of the quick spread of the coronavirus in South Korea. And there we go, setting you off again about the disease. Sorry. Just keep looking ahead to next week and you'll start feeling better again.
