Samsung starts shipping Galaxy S20 pre-orders

Maybe this hasn't been the greatest of weekends for you so far. First of all, you're getting nervous about the coronavirus. So you decide to take your mind off of the news by going to the movies and you end up seeing Sonic . And if that isn't bad enough, you discover that the restaurant you've been going to almost every night for two months has been exposed as a roach-infested cesspool on Gordon Ramsay's television show. And these are merely the highlights of your day. We're not even discussing the ex who advised you to fill an antibiotic prescription or the fact that you ran out of gas on the way to the pharmacy.





Finally, when you got home and checked your email, there was something there that actually put a smile on your face; Samsung sent you a notice that the Galaxy S20 you ordered has been shipped and will arrive on Monday. We've heard from others who also found out that their new Galaxy S20 will be arriving Monday, Tuesday (we guess that's why they call it Super Tuesday, right?) or on Wednesday. Knowing that you're just days away from receiving your new Galaxy S20 should take the sting out of a terrible weekend.





