Samsung Android

Samsung starts shipping Galaxy S20 pre-orders

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 29, 2020, 9:08 PM
Samsung starts shipping Galaxy S20 pre-orders
Maybe this hasn't been the greatest of weekends for you so far. First of all, you're getting nervous about the coronavirus. So you decide to take your mind off of the news by going to the movies and you end up seeing Sonic. And if that isn't bad enough, you discover that the restaurant you've been going to almost every night for two months has been exposed as a roach-infested cesspool on Gordon Ramsay's television show. And these are merely the highlights of your day. We're not even discussing the ex who advised you to fill an antibiotic prescription or the fact that you ran out of gas on the way to the pharmacy.

Finally, when you got home and checked your email, there was something there that actually put a smile on your face; Samsung sent you a notice that the Galaxy S20 you ordered has been shipped and will arrive on Monday. We've heard from others who also found out that their new Galaxy S20 will be arriving Monday, Tuesday (we guess that's why they call it Super Tuesday, right?) or on Wednesday. Knowing that you're just days away from receiving your new Galaxy S20 should take the sting out of a terrible weekend.

Just the other day, we told you that the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G are now available from some South Korean retailers. While demand hasn't been off of the charts, we can cut Samsung some slack here because of the quick spread of the coronavirus in South Korea. And there we go, setting you off again about the disease. Sorry. Just keep looking ahead to next week and you'll start feeling better again.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

3 Comments

Tziggy14
Reply

1. Tziggy14

Posts: 630; Member since: Sep 02, 2014

I have yet to see my phone status shipped and I ordered about 15 minutes after the pre-ordering date began.

posted on 1 hour ago

cevon3239
Reply

2. cevon3239

Posts: 268; Member since: Jan 01, 2020

You on a hurry? Be patient. It will come.

posted on 44 min ago

BeeKayeDee
Reply

3. BeeKayeDee

Posts: 1; Member since: 27 min ago

The problem is the supply chain possibly being significantly slowed or stopped completely due to the coronavirus. I ordered through Walmart and my carrier and haven't heard anything.

posted on 24 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 48 hours later
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 48 hours later
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet
Vivo's 5G Apex 2020 is what every smartphone wishes it could be
Vivo's 5G Apex 2020 is what every smartphone wishes it could be
Will Samsung ever get serious about challenging Apple in the smartwatch market?
Will Samsung ever get serious about challenging Apple in the smartwatch market?
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless