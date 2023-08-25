Samsung's redesigned SmartTag2 is set to come this October
No matter how good you are at keeping an eye on all of your belongings chances are that every now and then you find yourself in a situation where you are scouring every nook and cranny to find something you've lost. That's where smart trackers come in.
There are smart tracked choices to choose from, and one of them is Samsung's SmartTag, and the company is said to refresh its tracking device with a new SmartTag 2 in October this year, as stated by MobileFun. (via GSMArena)
That said, we still don't have a good idea of the gadget's size as there have been no images where it is placed next to something else for context. What we do know is that all SmartTag2 versions should come with support for ultra-wideband connectivity, which improves tracking but was previously only available with the SmartTag Plus model.
For now, leaks have only shown the SmartTag2 comes only in black and white color options, but Samsung really likes its colors so we suspect the manufacturer will release a larger variety. There is some chance white and black are all we get at first, but even if that turns out to be the case we should see other hues soon after.
This is not a complete surprise given that the SmartTag 2 has already been certified by Bluetooth SIG and FCC. We even got our first look at the SmartTag 2, where we saw that Samsung is planning on drastically changing the design, going from a square-like form to a seemingly thinner elongated shape with a larger hole at the top.
Samsung SmartTag2.
So far there is no word for any new features the SmartTag 2 would bring along, besides the new design and look. We would venture to guess, however, that Samsung might come up with something to surprise us with software-wise.
