Samsung showcases its bendable concept at MWC 2424: The OLED Cling Band

Samsung isn't shy about experimenting with bold new smartphone concepts, and this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) was no exception. The company drew attention with the Cling Band, a flexible smartphone concept that transforms into a wearable smartwatch.





The Cling Band: Smartphone Meets Smartwatch





But what truly makes this concept interesting is the bendable factor. The Cling Band forms a "C" shape, revealing a heart rate monitor on the back. Worn on the wrist, it can track your health metrics like a dedicated smartwatch. While this concept is still in its early stages, it highlights the incredible potential of Samsung's bendable screen technology.



According to CNET, Samsung Display's "Cling Band" concept is a unique device with a flexible OLED screen that can serve as both a regular smartphone and a smartwatch. In its extended mode, it shows a sleek design with a bezel-less screen and rear camera — just like a typical smartphone would have. Samsung isn't the only one exploring wearable phone concepts. Motorola also revealed a similar concept at MWC, demonstrating a growing trend toward merging smartphones and smartwatches. However, it remains to be seen how popular this concept will become among consumers.





