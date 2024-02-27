Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung showcases its bendable concept at MWC 2024: The OLED Cling Band

Samsung MWC Wearables
9
Samsung showcases its bendable concept at MWC 2024: The OLED Cling Band
Samsung isn't shy about experimenting with bold new smartphone concepts, and this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) was no exception. The company drew attention with the Cling Band, a flexible smartphone concept that transforms into a wearable smartwatch.

Images via CNET

The Cling Band: Smartphone Meets Smartwatch

According to CNET, Samsung Display's "Cling Band" concept is a unique device with a flexible OLED screen that can serve as both a regular smartphone and a smartwatch. In its extended mode, it shows a sleek design with a bezel-less screen and rear camera — just like a typical smartphone would have.

But what truly makes this concept interesting is the bendable factor. The Cling Band forms a "C" shape, revealing a heart rate monitor on the back. Worn on the wrist, it can track your health metrics like a dedicated smartwatch. While this concept is still in its early stages, it highlights the incredible potential of Samsung's bendable screen technology.

Samsung isn't the only one exploring wearable phone concepts. Motorola also revealed a similar concept at MWC, demonstrating a growing trend toward merging smartphones and smartwatches. However, it remains to be seen how popular this concept will become among consumers.

Image via CNET

Tiny Screens, Big Possibilities

Samsung's vision for the future extends beyond bendable phones. They also showcased small, circular OLED screens integrated into everyday objects like wireless headphones and earbud charging cases. Imagine checking your earbuds' battery level or adjusting audio settings without ever needing to take your phone out of your pocket.

This innovative approach opens up a world of possibilities for seamless connectivity and convenience. With technology advancing at such a rapid pace, it will be interesting to see how these concepts evolve and shape the future of wearable tech. Are bendable screens and devices just a fad? Or the next revolutionary step in technology? Only time will tell, and we will have to wait and see what the future holds.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap

Latest News

Pixel 8 dethrones iPhone to win Best Smartphone at MWC 2024
Pixel 8 dethrones iPhone to win Best Smartphone at MWC 2024
A limited-time deal lets you snag the Pixel 8 for $160 off its price; act fast and save on one now
A limited-time deal lets you snag the Pixel 8 for $160 off its price; act fast and save on one now
Cricket offers huge discounts on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 for a limited time
Cricket offers huge discounts on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 for a limited time
Viber starts rolling out customizable chat folders
Viber starts rolling out customizable chat folders
Your Android phone might get direct line to your AI assistant: ChatGPT widget on the horizon
Your Android phone might get direct line to your AI assistant: ChatGPT widget on the horizon
The good-sounding Sennheiser CX Plus are now dirt cheap after a sweet 46% discount on Amazon
The good-sounding Sennheiser CX Plus are now dirt cheap after a sweet 46% discount on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless