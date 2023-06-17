Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Bug fixes and performance improvements come to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5

Last month, we told you that Samsung had delayed the start of the One UI 5 Watch Beta program for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 lines. The delay lasted about a week and the program finally got started at the end of the first week in June. According to Android Police, the second One UI 5 Watch Beta has been released weighing in at 194MB and carrying the June 2023 security patch.

As is typical for a second Beta release, firmware ZWF4 contains bug fixes correcting problems that were created by the first Beta release. Among those issues, many Galaxy 4 and Galaxy 5 Watch owners complained that their smartwatches were sluggish after installing the first Beta. Samsung writes in the release notes that this issue is partially improved by the second Beta release.

Another issue in the release notes mentioned by Samsung includes the fixing of a problem that caused "fast battery consumption." The update also fixes a problem that caused Samsung Pay not to work after an OS update, and adds "Watch4 bicycle riding exercise" in the items of "Auto Exercise Recognition." And several unnamed improvements were also delivered to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 lines.

Installing the update on your Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 5 timepiece can be done directly from the watch. Go to Settings and scroll down to Software update and tap it. You can also use an Android phone to install the update. Make sure that the watch is charged to 30% or higher and from the phone paired to the timepiece, open the Galaxy Wearable app and go to Watch settings, and then tap Watch software update. If the watch has a Home tab, swipe to Watch software update or Band software update and tap on it. Tap Download and install.

Samsung plans on unveiling the Galaxy Watch 6 and the premium Galaxy Watch 6 Classic alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 during the next Unpacked event which is expected to take place in late July.

