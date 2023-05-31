Samsung delays One UI Watch 5 beta program for the Galaxy Watch 4/5
Samsung revealed the next step in the evolution of its smartwatch software ecosystem early this month and promised that a One UI Watch 5 beta program will be available by the end of May. Since we’re already on the 31st, it’s not hard to guess that Samsung failed to fulfil its promise.
In fact, Samsung’s beta operations manager in Korea has just confirmed that the One UI Watch 5 beta has been delayed, SamMobile reports. The post on the Samsung Community forums doesn’t mention another timeframe for the release of the beta, but it’s likely that it will happen before Samsung officially introduces the Galaxy Watch 6.
Samsung will probably postpone the launch of the One UI Watch 5 beta program by a few weeks at most. Keep in mind that it’s possible that the beta program won’t be available in all countries. We can safely assume that it will initially be launched in Korea, but we have yet to learn which are the other countries where the new UI will be tested.
Only Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 users are affected by this change; in particular those who wanted to test the new features added with One UI Watch 5. Despite the delay, we believe Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 owners won’t have to wait that long since Samsung plans to announce the Galaxy Watch 6 on July 26.
