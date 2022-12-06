Samsung sticks to its promise and releases a new security update for the Galaxy S20
After Samsung updated the S20 series of phones to Android 13, it is now moved to releasing the latest security updates to the line-up too. The rollout has already begun for owners of the Galaxy flagships from 2020 across Europe, as reported from SamMobile.
The firmware version of the SMR (security maintenance release) comes with firmware version G98xBXXSFGVK7. It addresses a whopping 67 vulnerabilities, related to Android itself and an additional 26, unique to Samsung phones.
It is worth noting that, for smartphones released from 2021 onwards, Samsung has extended the support period to 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security patches.
But still, if you are itching to get the update and ensure that your device is protected, you can check if it is available to you via these simple steps:
The firmware version of the SMR (security maintenance release) comes with firmware version G98xBXXSFGVK7. It addresses a whopping 67 vulnerabilities, related to Android itself and an additional 26, unique to Samsung phones.
With five of them being labeled as critical and another 63 being of a higher priority, it’s great to see that Samsung is sticking to its promise to keep the S20 series up-to-date — in total, we should get 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security patches, so up until 2024!
It is worth noting that, for smartphones released from 2021 onwards, Samsung has extended the support period to 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security patches.
Right now, the countries in which the latest Galaxy S20 update is reported to be live are:
- Austria
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Italy
- Luxembourg
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Baltic region
- Czech Republic
- Netherlands
- United Kingdom
The S20 phones have two more years of support, making them a great choice even now.
But still, if you are itching to get the update and ensure that your device is protected, you can check if it is available to you via these simple steps:
- Open your Settings app on your Samsung Galaxy S20
- Navigate to the Software Update section, towards the bottom of the list
- If there is a pending update, go ahead and select Download and install
Samsung has explained on their security bulletin that the update prevents unwanted access to call management, user messages and the settings app in general. The patch also clears out an Android issue, which previously allowed third-parties to gain access to the phone numbers of callers.
Naturally, this is just the start for this security update, as it will soon be headed towards other Galaxy devices, including the S22 line-up of flagships and the Galaxy Flip and Fold 4 foldables, so don’t worry – if you own a newer smartphone, you’ll get the update too.
Naturally, this is just the start for this security update, as it will soon be headed towards other Galaxy devices, including the S22 line-up of flagships and the Galaxy Flip and Fold 4 foldables, so don’t worry – if you own a newer smartphone, you’ll get the update too.
As of now, there is no word on when the update will become available in the United States, but given that it is being referred to as the December security update, we can safely assume that it will be rolled out across the US by the end of the year.
Things that are NOT allowed: