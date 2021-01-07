Samsung expects most Galaxy S21 buyers to choose the cheapest model

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

The Galaxy S21 will account for 60% of production





In South Korea, the Galaxy S21 could be the cheapest flagship Samsung has launched since the Galaxy S9 in 2018.









Samsung's Galaxy S21+ should cost 1.199 million won ($1,105) and the Galaxy S21 Ultra could land at 1.595 million won ($1,470) in South Korea. That makes them around 100,000 won ($90) cheaper than their predecessors.

Samsung wants to increase its share of flagship sales

Once on shelves at the end of this month, Samsung hopes the Galaxy S21 series will boost its flagship smartphone sales and maximize revenue. This should be helped by the lack of competition from Huawei.



The vanilla Galaxy S21 will be tasked with competing against the iPhone 12 too. Apple's latest iPhone has been a massive success thanks to an updated design and 5G network support.





Of course, Samsung wants to achieve all of this without impacting its profits, hence the introduction of some cost-cutting measures. The most obvious one comes in the display department, where it’ll be dropping QHD+ resolution for Full-HD+.





The South Korean brand has chosen to maximize its previous R&D efforts in the camera department too. Both the Galaxy S21 and S21+ are equipped with the same main and ultra-wide shooters used on the Galaxy S20. The 64-megapixel telephoto has received an upgrade, though. Noticeable improvements through software are to be expected as well.

You can already reserve the Samsung Galaxy S21

Only time will tell how customers react to Samsung’s next flagship lineup. But considering the drastically lower prices that are expected for non-Ultra devices, things are looking positive at the moment.



The entire Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be announced next week on Thursday, January 14. Pre-orders are slated to begin immediately after ahead of shipments on Friday, January 29. If you’re interested in Samsung’s next flagship, registrations for the Galaxy S21 series have already opened in the US. Doing so will net you a $50 store credit.





Those who proceed to pre-order the flagship should receive a variety of gifts. The latest rumors point towards a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live with the S21 & S21+ and Galaxy Buds Pro with the S21 Ultra.



Samsung may throw in the Galaxy SmartTags too. These Ultra-Wideband item tracking tags will be unveiled alongside the smartphones next week.