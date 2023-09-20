Samsung pushes out unscheduled One UI 6/Android 14 Beta release for S23 line









The changelist says that the update fixed a reset issue that occurred when using 6GHz Wi-Fi. Another user said that he noticed a change to the Google Assistant At a Glance widget and said that previously maligned animations were faster and smoother. This is the fourth update (Beta 1, Beta 2, Beta 3, and one hotfix) since the One UI 6/ Android 14 Beta program kicked off on August 11th.









Galaxy S23 , the One UI 6/ Android 14 Beta program has started for last year's Galaxy S22 flagship series and the 2021 Galaxy S21 flagship models. Mid-rangers like the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 have also started the same beta program and next month the Beta program will kick off for the Android 14 Beta to eventually be available to the following models: Besides this year's flagship line, the, the One UI 6/Beta program has started for last year's Galaxy S22 flagship series and the 2021 Galaxy S21 flagship models. Mid-rangers like the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 have also started the same beta program and next month the Beta program will kick off for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 . We expect the One UI 6/Beta to eventually be available to the following models:

Galaxy S23 series

series Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A34

Galaxy M54

Galaxy M53