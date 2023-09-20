Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Samsung pushes out unscheduled One UI 6/Android 14 Beta release for S23 line

Samsung Android Software updates
Samsung has pushed out an unscheduled One UI 6/Android 14 Beta update to Galaxy S23 series users per X tipster Tarun Vats. Unfortunately, this was not the next expected update to Beta 4 and instead, is a hotfix that was sent out in a hurry to exterminate a bug that was created by the release of One UI 6/Android 14 Beta 3. The hotfix has been sent out to Galaxy S23 users in China, Germany, India, Poland, South Korea, the U.K., and the U.S. The firmware number ends with ZWIB and the update weighs in at 360MB for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The changelist says that the update fixed a reset issue that occurred when using 6GHz Wi-Fi. Another user said that he noticed a change to the Google Assistant At a Glance widget and said that previously maligned animations were faster and smoother. This is the fourth update (Beta 1, Beta 2, Beta 3, and one hotfix) since the One UI 6/Android 14 Beta program kicked off on August 11th.

Besides this year's flagship line, the Galaxy S23, the One UI 6/Android 14 Beta program has started for last year's Galaxy S22 flagship series and the 2021 Galaxy S21 flagship models. Mid-rangers like the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 have also started the same beta program and next month the Beta program will kick off for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. We expect the One UI 6/Android 14 Beta to eventually be available to the following models:

  • Galaxy S23 series
  • Galaxy S22 series
  • Galaxy S21 series
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3
  • Galaxy A54
  • Galaxy A53
  • Galaxy A34
  • Galaxy M54
  • Galaxy M53
We could see the stable version of One UI 6/Android 14 start making its way to Galaxy handsets as soon as late next month. To update your Galaxy S23 phone, go to Settings > Software update and tap Download and install.
