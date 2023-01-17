Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Samsung's mobile chief says it will unveil "the ultimate premium experience" on February 1st

Samsung Android
1
Samsung is whipping itself into a frenzy about the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. By doing this, it is also getting consumers excited about its 2023 flagship models. Samsung's mobile chief TM Roh wrote a lengthy piece about the new phones. Roh says, "We believe mobile technology can be the catalyst to enrich people’s lives and help create that future we envision. And this is the reason why we do what we do in Samsung Electronics."

Roh then goes on to state, "There’s no better example of Samsung delivering on this vision than the Galaxy S series. This year, Galaxy S series has extended our innovation heritage by doubling down on our fundamentals." As an example, he mentions how Sammy's pro-grade camera system is getting smarter, and is now able to deliver the best photos and videos snapped or recorded by any Galaxy smartphone regardless of the available light.

The executive goes on to say that the new overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will allow the Galaxy S23 line to have the "fastest and most powerful Galaxy performance." And syncing with other products in the Samsung ecosystem, like the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds, is more seamless now than ever before.

It's no surprise that Samsung wants to promote its top-of-the-line Galaxy S handset. Roh says, "At the top of the Galaxy S series is our Galaxy S Ultra. It’s the product you can trust to give you the best of the best with redefined performance and quality."

While many believe that Samsung treated the Galaxy Note series unfairly, Roh's comments make it clear that the series still means something to the company. He wrote, "We fully merged the most beloved Galaxy Note experiences into Ultra, pioneering a smartphone with the power, performance, and creative capabilities of two leading Galaxy innovations in one. The Galaxy S Ultra has truly become the pinnacle of Samsung Mobile’s innovation, a marque that stands out against everything else, and soon we’ll show you what Ultra can do in even more device categories."

The president and head of Samsung's Mobile Experience (MX) Business, Dr. Roh also says that Samsung is conscious of doing the right thing as far as the environment is concerned. To help the environment, Samsung says it is building more durable, longer-lasting devices and using more components made from recycled materials.

Lastly, the executive says that he can't wait until February 1st. He says that at the Unpacked event, Samsung will reveal the "ultimate premium experience" and will soon be "delivering our most powerful mobile experiences you’ll continue to love for years to come. I can’t wait to share what’s next with you."
