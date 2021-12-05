Are Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi literally trying to escape Apple's shadow?

In the end: There’s a silver lining for Android, and it’s a great one





P.s. Do you think Google will eventually move the Pixel launch to the winter/spring?

Another potential loss (mostly) for iPhone users will be that Apple might find itself in such a comfortable position that it might slow down innovation even further. If the iPhone 15 Pro was meant to get a periscope zoom camera, but no other truly competitive Android flagship would be launching in the fall, why not keep this new feature for the iPhone 16 Pro?On the bright side, we now have all major Android flagships launching in the space of a few months. So if we ignore Apple and Google, this is actually great news for those shopping for a new Android flagship! You won’t have to bang your head against the wall, thinking whether you should wait another six months for Samsung’s new phone to see how it compares to the new OnePlus or Xiaomi!If you ask me, I’d launch all major flagships on the same day, so everyone’s choice will be even less dependent on any weird timeframes. However, as of now, this is as close as we’ve gotten, and we should be happy! Go ahead and tell us which 2022 flagship are you most excited to see!