Samsung announces One UI Watch4.5 coming soon to Galaxy Watch devices
1
Samsung is bringing new software to its products all the time, so if you’ve bought a smartphone, watch or even a smart TV from the South Korean giant, you’re in for an interesting ride. In between all the One UI updates that Samsung is bringing to its smartphones, the company announced today a new UI is coming to its watches.
Speaking of “upgrade,” One UI Watch4.5 is looking to provide customers with a more complete watch experience. With that in mind, Samsung decided to add a “full typing experience on screen,” which includes a new full QWERTY keyboard with Swipe that allows users to type in addition to dictating and handwriting. Also, One UI Watch4.5 offers the option to switch between the two input methods on the fly, so you can start dictating a message then change to the keyboard to continue your message.
Another interesting new feature is dual-SIM support, which allows users to set a preferred SIM on their Galaxy phone to be synced to their Galaxy Watch. You’ll be able to see what SIM is being used on the Watch thanks to the new UI, but you can also use the SIM setting “Ask always” on the phone to choose which SIM you want to use from your Galaxy Watch.
Samsung’s One UI Watch4.5 brings a bunch of accessibility feature too. For example, those who can’t distinguish colors can adjust the display to their preferred hue and increase contrast to make fonts more readable. New visual options are included in the new UI such as reduced transparency and blur effects, but users can also remove animations completely. Some audio assistance settings are also available for users who need in the form balance adjustments from the left and right audio output of their connected Bluetooth headset.
As far as the release window goes, Samsung announced the new One UI Watch4.5 will be available sometime in the third quarter, so it won’t be long until it drops. Also, the company confirmed new features will be announced before its release.
Dubbed One UI Watch4.5, the new user interface will soon be available for Galaxy Watch devices, Samsung revealed today. If you own a Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic or plan to buy an upcoming Galaxy Watch series device, then you certainly qualify for this software upgrade.
Speaking of “upgrade,” One UI Watch4.5 is looking to provide customers with a more complete watch experience. With that in mind, Samsung decided to add a “full typing experience on screen,” which includes a new full QWERTY keyboard with Swipe that allows users to type in addition to dictating and handwriting. Also, One UI Watch4.5 offers the option to switch between the two input methods on the fly, so you can start dictating a message then change to the keyboard to continue your message.
(left) Swipe to type on a new QWERTY keyboard, (right) seamlessly swap between input methods
Another interesting new feature is dual-SIM support, which allows users to set a preferred SIM on their Galaxy phone to be synced to their Galaxy Watch. You’ll be able to see what SIM is being used on the Watch thanks to the new UI, but you can also use the SIM setting “Ask always” on the phone to choose which SIM you want to use from your Galaxy Watch.
Unsurprisingly, One UI Watch4.5 comes with a plethora of personalization options, including a bucketload of watch face customizability. You’ll be able to customize watch faces with different colors and complications and then add them to your favorite list multiple times.
Dual-SIM support
Samsung’s One UI Watch4.5 brings a bunch of accessibility feature too. For example, those who can’t distinguish colors can adjust the display to their preferred hue and increase contrast to make fonts more readable. New visual options are included in the new UI such as reduced transparency and blur effects, but users can also remove animations completely. Some audio assistance settings are also available for users who need in the form balance adjustments from the left and right audio output of their connected Bluetooth headset.
As far as the release window goes, Samsung announced the new One UI Watch4.5 will be available sometime in the third quarter, so it won’t be long until it drops. Also, the company confirmed new features will be announced before its release.
Things that are NOT allowed: