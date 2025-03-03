One UI 7.0 delay spells some good news for Samsung fans
Up Next:
Yes, it’s terrible that One UI 7.0 won’t arrive until April, but there’s some good news in it if you’re the type of person that always prefers to see the half-full part of the glass.
Typically, Samsung rolls out multiple intermediary updates in-between major Android OS releases. We reported in the past that the South Korean company is already planning to provide customers with One UI 7.1 and One UI 7.1.1 updates before Android 16 drops later this summer.
The information comes via reliable leaker Ice Universe, so it’s not yet official. Still, it would make perfect sense for Samsung to try and redeem itself in the eyes of its customers by providing them with Android 16 faster than usual.
One thing that remains to be determined is what version of Android Samsung’s next foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, will run at launch. These flagships were previously rumored to ship with One UI 7.1.1, but if this was indeed cancelled, the only other options would be One UI 7.0 and One UI 8.0.
Google has already confirmed that it plans to release Android 16 a quarter earlier, which means the major update should arrive in Q2 rather than Q3 in prior years. According to the Mountain View company, the decision to roll out Android 16 earlier this year was made in order for more devices to receive the major release of Android sooner.
That said, Samsung is probably going to align with Google’s Android 16 launch schedule and release One UI 8.0 and skip any intermediary updates like One UI 7.1 and One UI 7.1.1.
Unlike these smaller updates that are typically meant to refine features that are already available, One UI 8.0 will actually bring new features and, possibly, some bigger design changes. There’s a little bit of comfort in knowing that Samsung plans to roll out a major Android update earlier than usual this year, but only if the rumor proves to be accurate.
Typically, Samsung rolls out multiple intermediary updates in-between major Android OS releases. We reported in the past that the South Korean company is already planning to provide customers with One UI 7.1 and One UI 7.1.1 updates before Android 16 drops later this summer.
However, because of the unexpectedly long delay of One UI 7.0, Samsung is now seriously considering skipping these intermediary updates and releasing One UI 8.0 once Google launched Android 16.
The information comes via reliable leaker Ice Universe, so it’s not yet official. Still, it would make perfect sense for Samsung to try and redeem itself in the eyes of its customers by providing them with Android 16 faster than usual.
The next version of One UI 7.0 is One UI 8.0, there is no One UI 7.1 and 7.1.1— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) March 3, 2025
One thing that remains to be determined is what version of Android Samsung’s next foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, will run at launch. These flagships were previously rumored to ship with One UI 7.1.1, but if this was indeed cancelled, the only other options would be One UI 7.0 and One UI 8.0.
Android 16 launches in Q2 rather than Q3 in prior years | Image credit: PhoneArena
Google has already confirmed that it plans to release Android 16 a quarter earlier, which means the major update should arrive in Q2 rather than Q3 in prior years. According to the Mountain View company, the decision to roll out Android 16 earlier this year was made in order for more devices to receive the major release of Android sooner.
That said, Samsung is probably going to align with Google’s Android 16 launch schedule and release One UI 8.0 and skip any intermediary updates like One UI 7.1 and One UI 7.1.1.
Unlike these smaller updates that are typically meant to refine features that are already available, One UI 8.0 will actually bring new features and, possibly, some bigger design changes. There’s a little bit of comfort in knowing that Samsung plans to roll out a major Android update earlier than usual this year, but only if the rumor proves to be accurate.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: