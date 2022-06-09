Samsung’s One UI 5.0 update could bring major improvements to UI animations
Samsung introduced a number of visual improvements with the official release of One UI 4.0 back on December 6, 2021. Some of the more visual ones included a redesigned color palette that made use of Android 12’s Material You design language, as well as a new look for widgets.
The next major software update in line, of course, is One UI 5.0. Much like last year, Samsung should release the new version at the same time that Google’s Android 13 comes out. There is still quite some time until that day comes but despite that, the folks at SamMobile have managed to get their hands on some One UI 5.0 details.
Samsung’s Galaxy phones boast gorgeous displays, many of which now offer high refresh rates. This makes everything on the screen appear to move more smoothly, with the end result being a pleasant visual experience for the user.
We expect Samsung to announce One UI 5.0 and everything new it will bring to the table sometime in October when the South Korean tech giant will likely hold its Developers’ Conference event.
The next major software update in line, of course, is One UI 5.0. Much like last year, Samsung should release the new version at the same time that Google’s Android 13 comes out. There is still quite some time until that day comes but despite that, the folks at SamMobile have managed to get their hands on some One UI 5.0 details.
Samsung’s One UI 5.0 could bring more fluid animations
Samsung’s Galaxy phones boast gorgeous displays, many of which now offer high refresh rates. This makes everything on the screen appear to move more smoothly, with the end result being a pleasant visual experience for the user.
With One UI 5.0, Samsung is allegedly working on greatly improving the animation speeds while navigating the phone’s UI. This, in turn, would make that feeling of fluidity even greater for everyday use. No matter how fast a screen is, it takes only a few instances of stutter or lag to ruin that seamless experience.
We expect Samsung to announce One UI 5.0 and everything new it will bring to the table sometime in October when the South Korean tech giant will likely hold its Developers’ Conference event.
The first public beta version of One UI 4.0 was released in September, which leads us to think that a similar time frame might apply to One UI 5.0 too. Most likely, just like last year, the first devices that will get the latest software are the company’s flagship “S” series—the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra.
Things that are NOT allowed: