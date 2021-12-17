Samsung pushes the stable version of One UI 4.0 to its foldables (again)

The story about the Galaxy Z Fold 3
and Galaxy Z Flip 3
getting the stable One UI 4.0 version is a bit complicated. Samsung started releasing beta versions of its Android 12-based operating system a little more than a month ago. After three beta versions, the tech giant decided it was time to release the official public One UI 4.0 version to its latest foldables
.
Alas, it turned out that the system was far from ready as there were still more than a few critical bugs. Some users’ Galaxy Z Fold 3
and Galaxy Z Flip 3
units went into recovery mode after installing the update, while others straight up got bricked (i.e. completely froze). But the issues did not end there, as others reported even more bugs like slow performance, screen flickering (ew!), to name a couple. (via SamMobile
)
Anyways, things got so bad that Samsung
ended up deciding to put a halt on rolling out public One UI 4.0 to try and fix the issues. Some time passed, and a few days ago the company released the fourth beta update, which took care of many of said problems.
Well, it looks as if Sammy is now certain all is alright and has finally released a working and stable One UI 4.0 to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip
3. If you’ve been anxiously waiting to get the new Android 12-empowered Samsung OS, then go to Settings > Software update > and tap on Download and install
.
For the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the firmware version is F926NKSU1BUL4, and for the Z Flip 3, it’s F711NKSU2BUKL. And don’t worry, no bugs have been reported so far, so things seem to really be trouble-free now. For now, Samsung is rolling out the update only in South Korea, but by a month or so every region should have it available for download.