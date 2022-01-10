Future OLED iPads may land a durable display technology currently reserved for car screens

Future OLED iPads may land a durable display technology currently reserved for car screens0
The phase 3 production line at its B12 factory in China will start being equipped in April for making OLED screens panels for phones, tablets, laptops and cars. The production is aimed to be on the 8.5-Gen method with larger substrates and if BOE succeeds in pulling it off, on the dual-stack method.
Such an expansion could only be possible if BOE has some big clients lined up with introductory interest to buy, and Apple is the main candidate here as it already has a working relationship with BOE on iPhone panels, and may now be planning to diversify its iPad and Mac display suppliers as well.
LG is reportedly already working on a 12.9" OLED panel with the new dual-stack technology to be supplied to Apple for the next iPad Pro generation, and BOE may supplement those shipments, or be given the task to equip the lowly iPad Air with OLED screens, too, provided that it manages to produce the next-gen panels with sufficient enough yield to satisfy Apple's quality demands.