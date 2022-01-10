Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Apple Display

Future OLED iPads may land a durable display technology currently reserved for car screens

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Future OLED iPads may land a durable display technology currently reserved for car screens
When iPhone 11 and 12 sales weren't going as well as expected, Apple was reportedly trying to appease Samsung with which it has fixed contracts for many millions of OLED display panels by expressing interest to order OLED screens for future iPads and Macs with the organic light-emitting diodes display technology. 

The mid-size OLED panels that Samsung was able to supply at the time, however, were of the single-stack variety with just one layer of red, green and blue organic light-emitting diodes which shortens the diodes lifespan before burn in fourfold compared to the two-stack solution that LG uses in, say, its OLED screens installed in cars. For this or other reasons, the launch of the first OLED iPad has reportedly been postponed to next year.

While both Samsung and LG are working on mid-size dual-stack OLED displays for future tablets and laptops, Apple may land one unexpected third supplier, BOE, according to the Elec. The Chinese display giant already makes 6.1" screens for the more affordable iPhones that don't require LTPO panels with high refresh rate, but it is now equipping a whole production line for OLED panels up to 15 inches in size.

The phase 3 production line at its B12 factory in China will start being equipped in April for making OLED screens panels for phones, tablets, laptops and cars. The production is aimed to be on the 8.5-Gen method with larger substrates and if BOE succeeds in pulling it off, on the dual-stack method. 

Such an expansion could only be possible if BOE has some big clients lined up with introductory interest to buy, and Apple is the main candidate here as it already has a working relationship with BOE on iPhone panels, and may now be planning to diversify its iPad and Mac display suppliers as well.

LG is reportedly already working on a 12.9" OLED panel with the new dual-stack technology to be supplied to Apple for the next iPad Pro generation, and BOE may supplement those shipments, or be given the task to equip the lowly iPad Air with OLED screens, too, provided that it manages to produce the next-gen panels with sufficient enough yield to satisfy Apple's quality demands.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Spotify’s promised HiFi tier delayed indefinitely
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Spotify’s promised HiFi tier delayed indefinitely
Rock-solid analyst delivers bad news on both the iPhone SE 5G and Apple Watch Series 8 fronts
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Rock-solid analyst delivers bad news on both the iPhone SE 5G and Apple Watch Series 8 fronts
Leaker dishes out on Samsung's Exynos 2200 with AMD GPU performance, then deletes the tweets
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Leaker dishes out on Samsung's Exynos 2200 with AMD GPU performance, then deletes the tweets
New iOS 15 native weather app has secret white dot features
by Alan Friedman,  0
New iOS 15 native weather app has secret white dot features
OnePlus 10 Pro is launching in China, see new images of the flagship from all angles
by Rado Minkov,  0
OnePlus 10 Pro is launching in China, see new images of the flagship from all angles
Google executive accuses Apple of using peer pressure and bullying to sell iPhones
by Alan Friedman,  6
Google executive accuses Apple of using peer pressure and bullying to sell iPhones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless