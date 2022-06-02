 Samsung files a patent for an expandable display: a 2-in-1 Galaxy phone and TV, maybe? - PhoneArena
Samsung files a patent for an expandable display: a 2-in-1 Galaxy phone and TV, maybe?

Samsung
Samsung files a patent for an expandable display: a 2-in-1 Galaxy phone and TV, maybe?
It's no secret that Samsung loves to innovate and bring exciting new products to the mobile market. 91Mobiles now reports about another possibility for a Samsung phone to turn heads with wonder: the South Korean company has filed a patent for a phone with an expandable display. Check it out!

Samsung patent for a phone with an expandable display that could be used on both a phone and... a TV?!


The patent we are talking about was filed at the WIPO (or the World Intellectual Property Organization) and carries the title "Expandable display". As you will see from the illustrations included in the patent, the device's display can expand in all directions.

What's even more fun about this possible innovation is that the expansion of the display will allow for content that was not visible on a smaller display to be revealed. Yes, that display could technically (probably!) be used on a phone that could be a phone and a TV.


Well, it's important to mention that with any patent application, there's no guarantee that the device will see the light of production and will make it to the lineup of Samsung innovative phones and devices. If it does though, it will be one more cool innovation coming from the company to get us excited about.

On top of that, there have been some rumors that Samsung may release a third phone alongside the Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4, and some speculations talk about a possible rollable phone (via SamMobile). Well, all we need to do is wait patiently to see what happens... or, more like it - be on the lookout for more leaks to come in the following weeks.
