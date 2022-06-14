 Samsung might release a new Galaxy Fit fitness band soon - PhoneArena
There is a slight probability that we may receive another fitness-oriented device from Samsung soon. A new rumor that has recently begun circulating suggests that the South Korean company may release a new Galaxy Fit fitness band.

The rumor originated from the Korean Samsung Community forums, where a user asked if Samsung would release a Galaxy Fit 3. There, as an answer to the question, a community manager said that the Galaxy Fit 3 would be released by the end of the year or in the first half of 2023 if there's a delay.

As for the price of the possible Galaxy Fit 3, the manager said that it would cost between 49,000 and 50,000 won. When it was released, the Galaxy Fit 2 was priced at 49,500 won and sold in the US for $59, so expect a similar price point for the Galaxy Fit 3 in the US as well. Unfortunately, the manager didn't give any other information about the possible new fitness tracker.

It is kind of weird that a community manager chose to disclose this information and we do feel the need to stress that it shouldn’t be treated as official info from Samsung’s PR team or any sort of announcement. Samsung itself hasn’t made any statement on a potential Galaxy Fit 3.

Truth be told, we are a little skeptical about this rumor. Although it would be nice if Samsung introduced a new fitness tracker, it looks like the company is more focused these days on making smartwatches than fitness bands. The last time Samsung released a Galaxy Fit tracker was in 2020 when it announced the Galaxy Fit 2. It had a 159 mAh battery and was able to last between two and three weeks on a single charge.
