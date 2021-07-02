Details of new upper mid-range Samsung chip emerge

Details of new upper mid-range Samsung chip emerge0
The S5E8825 could be the Exynos 1200
The Exynos 2100 that fuels the Galaxy S21 is known by the model number S5E9840 and its successor, colloquially being referred to as the Exynos 2200, is apparently the S5E9925.
Previously, leaker Ice Universe had said that Samsung would release three chips this year: a flagship Exynos 22xx SoC, a mid-tier 12xx processor, and an entry-level 8xx silicone. Judging by the model name, it seems that the newly discovered S5E8825 is a midrange chip which Samsung might call Exynos 1200. It looks like it will slot below the Exynos 2100.
Starting last year, Samsung stopped using its proprietary Mongoose cores and adopted Arm's designs instead. That could be why it has slightly changed the model name nomenclature too as the models seem more aligned now.
The chip reportedly has a built-in 5G modem and per a separate report, it may come with an AMD GPU. If a recent report that doesn't come from a verifiable source is to go by, this new processor could use Arm's Cortex X1 as the main core.
As good as that sounds, Samsung may not use the Exynos 1200 for its phones and instead sell it to Chinese smartphone makers, as was the case with the Exynos 1080.