Samsung loses Exynos market share, MediaTek models to blame

“Samsung Exynos slipped to the fifth position with a 4% share as Samsung is in the middle of rejigging its smartphone portfolio strategy of in-sourcing as well as outsourcing to Chinese ODMs. As a result, the share of MediaTek and Qualcomm has been growing across Samsung’s smartphone portfolio, from the mid-range 4G and 5G models manufactured by ODMs to the flagship ones,”





Apple’s market share remains more or less stable with 1% drop compared to the same period in 2020. One of the big winners, probably riding the chip shortage wave, is Unisoc - the company scored a massive improvement to snatch 11% of the global SoC market share (up from just 4%). MediaTek maintains its first position (with 34% global market share, down from 37% in Q4 2020) in the charts thanks to many Samsung low and midrange models shipping with MediaTek chipsets in the past quarter.Qualcomm looks like the big winner this last quarter, as the SoC manufacturer gained 7% and improved from 23% to 30% compared to the same quarter in 2020. Snapdragon shipments in the premium flagship department are the main reason for the jump but Qualcomm still lags behind MediaTek.Apple’s market share remains more or less stable with 1% drop compared to the same period in 2020. One of the big winners, probably riding the chip shortage wave, is Unisoc - the company scored a massive improvement to snatch 11% of the global SoC market share (up from just 4%).

